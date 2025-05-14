Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

The Oppo Reno 14 series is just around the corner, with a launch event scheduled for May 15 in China. And ahead of the event, a series of official posters have unveiled key details about the upcoming Reno 14 Pro model. These updates promise an exciting addition to the Reno series, with a focus on enhanced performance, storage options, and photography capabilities. Let's take a look at what the Reno Pro variant will offer.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Key Features (Confirmed)

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro will come with a notable upgrade to its battery capacity, and the leaked posters of the phone suggest it may house a large 6,200mAh battery, a noticeable increase from the 5,800mAh battery in the previous model. This upgrade ensures a longer-lasting performance, a crucial factor for users who rely on their devices for extended periods. The posters also revealed a 6.83-inch flat screen, which could echo the design of the Reno 13 Pro and offer users a similar display experience.

For photography, the Reno 14 Pro will feature a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Rumours suggest that the device may feature a triple-camera setup, including a periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom, which will make it a competitive choice for photography enthusiasts. While further details on the camera system remain under wraps, it is expected to provide advanced photography capabilities.

Under the hood, the device is confirmed to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which will give it a smooth performance and enhanced efficiency. For users who opt for the standard Reno 14, the device is likely to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Configurations and Colour Options (Confirmed)

Oppo has also confirmed a range of configurations for the Reno 14 series. The Pro variant will be available in storage options up to 1TB, catering to users with demanding storage needs. Moreover, the pre-reservations for the Reno 14 devices are already open on Oppo's official website in China, with users having the options to choose from Mermaid, Pinellia, and Reef Black colour options. Alongside the Reno 14 series, the company is set to introduce the Oppo Enco Clip and Oppo Pad SE during the launch event.