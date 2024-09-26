 Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more | Mobile News

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Oppo India launches the Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition smartphone to celebrate India's festive spirit with intricate designs and advanced features tailored for the season.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 14:20 IST
Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 36,999. (Oppo)

Oppo India introduces the Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition smartphone, aligning with the festive spirit of India. This unique edition draws inspiration from Manish Malhotra's renowned World Collection, showcasing intricate design elements that celebrate Indian cultural heritage. The phone features a striking black body adorned with ornate gold filigree and floral motifs.

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition: Design

The patterns, influenced by Zardozi and Parsi Gara embroidery, create a rich visual identity that aligns with the essence of Indian festivities. The colour scheme of black and gold serves to highlight the elegance and celebratory nature of the season. While black conveys a sense of sophistication and versatility, gold signifies luxury, enhancing the festive atmosphere that this smartphone aims to evoke.

The creation of the Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Reno12 Pro 5G involves advanced manufacturing techniques. Oppo employs a double etching and annealing process, enhancing the contrast between the black background and gold designs. This intricate method produces vivid colours and fine details while maintaining a seamless finish that highlights the floral patterns. The company states that this complex annealing process requires multiple optimizations, including adjustments to the screen material and ink viscosity, ensuring that the design remains cohesive and visually striking.

Designer Manish Malhotra expresses his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Oppo India perfectly embodies my vision of blending tradition with opulence. The Oppo Reno12 Pro Limited Edition merges my love for intricate detailing with Oppo's craftsmanship. It not only looks stunning but also feels luxurious, making it an ideal accessory for the festive season.”

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition: Price and Availability

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant. Customers can purchase it from the Oppo e-Store, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. Pre-orders starting from today, with the official sale scheduled for October 3, 2024.

Additionally, Oppo launched the ‘My Oppo Exclusive Rs. 10 Lakh Raffle' from October 1 to November 7, 2024. Users who register on the My Oppo App stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including cash rewards and other Oppo products.

Key Specifications and Features

The Reno12 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC and offers two storage options: 256GB and 512GB, both with 12GB of RAM. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, alongside a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. Operating on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14, Oppo commits to providing three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The device also features a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities, making it a robust choice for users.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 14:20 IST
