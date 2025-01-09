OPPO Reno13 and Reno13 Pro with Dimensity 8350, IP69 ratings launched in India: Check feature, price and more

OPPO has launched the Reno13 and Reno13 Pro 5G series in India, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, IP69 ratings, and advanced camera setups for enhanced performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 18:56 IST
OPPO Reno13 and Reno13 Pro
OPPO launches Reno13 and Reno13 Pro 5G in India with Dimensity 8350 chipset and IP69 ratings. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)

OPPO has officially launched the Reno13 5G series in India. The series includes two models: the standard Reno13 5G and the Reno13 Pro 5G. These smartphones bring significant upgrades in performance and design, featuring MediaTek's new Dimensity 8350 chipset. The devices also come with a high degree of water and dust resistance, boasting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

Oppo Reno13 and Reno13 Pro: Specifications and Features

Oppo Reno13 5G has a 6.59-inch flat display, while the Pro version offers a larger 6.83-inch curved screen. Both models are equipped with AMOLED panels, offering 1.5K resolution and 3840Hz PWM dimming for enhanced visual clarity. The Reno13 5G supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro version provides a similarly smooth display experience.

Both models feature the Dimensity 8350 processor, the first device series in India to integrate this chip, coupled with a built-in NPU for better processing. With up to 12GB of RAM and an advanced X1 chip for improved network performance, these phones aim to provide seamless multitasking and faster connectivity. The Reno13 Pro 5G includes an expanded VC cooling area of 4791mm² for better heat dissipation during intensive tasks.

The Reno13 5G features a 5600mAh battery, while the Pro model comes with a larger 5800mAh battery. Both phones support 80W wired charging, with the Pro variant also offering 50W wireless charging support.

For photography, the Reno13 Pro 5G boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, along with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Reno13 5G also comes with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Both models feature a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The phones run on ColorOS 15, which includes several AI-powered features such as the Circle to Search tool and AI-driven editing options in the camera and gallery apps. The Reno13 series also integrates Google's Gemini as the default virtual assistant.

Oppo Reno13 Series: Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, with the 12GB+512GB option priced at Rs. 54,999. The first sale for these models will begin on January 11, 2025, at 12 PM. Meanwhile, the Reno13 5G is available starting at Rs.37,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Both phones come with a 10 percent instant cashback when purchased with major bank credit cards.

