OPPO rolls out cross country warranty services for select smartphones: Check eligible devices

OPPO has unveiled a new cross-country warranty service aimed at enhancing user experiences across various regions. This initiative will enable customers to access warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorised OPPO service centres in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Currently, this service applies to select smartphone models only.

OPPO Cross-Country Warranty Services: Availability

Starting October 31, users can obtain free warranty services and system upgrades by visiting local authorised service centres in India and the GCC countries, which include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. To utilise the service, customers must present their smartphone, purchase receipt, and warranty card at the service centre.

You may be interested in 41% OFF 41% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Jio Payment finally gets RBI nod, to rival Paytm and others in…

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The smartphones eligible for the cross-country warranty include the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Reno 12, OPPO Reno 12 Pro, OPPO A3, OPPO A3 Pro 5G, and OPPO A3x. Users should note that for devices with expired warranties or not covered under this service, repair services will be available for a fee. Damaged components such as the mainboard, screen, and battery can also be replaced at prices determined by local service centres.

Before upgrading their devices, OPPO recommends that users back-up their data, as system updates may lead to data loss. The warranty period for each device commences upon activation of the e-warranty card. OPPO has indicated that service-related charges will follow the local policies of the respective service centres.

Also read: Is YouTube hiding view counts, upload dates on the homepage? Company responds to media report

In terms of customer satisfaction, OPPO claims to hold the top position in after-sales service. A recent study conducted by Counterpoint Research found that 62 percent of surveyed customers rated their in-store experience as ‘very satisfactory.' The study included over 2,000 customers across different smartphone brands, reflecting OPPO's commitment to customer service.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Camera Specifications (Leaked)

In other news, specifications for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's camera have surfaced online. Reports from a source in China detail the upcoming device's camera configuration, which appears to be well-suited for photography enthusiasts. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on its rear, consisting of 50 MP sensors and two periscope zoom cameras, with one offering 3x optical zoom and the other providing 6x optical zoom.

Also read: 5 best travel-friendly gaming laptops in India

The Oppo Find X8 Pro already incorporates a similar camera setup, raising curiosity about what distinctions the Ultra variant will present. The source claims that the sensors have received upgrades, and the main camera is expected to utilise a 1-inch type sensor.

Moreover, rumours suggest that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is likely to debut between January and March of the following year, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.