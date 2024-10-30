 OPPO rolls out cross country warranty services for select smartphones: Check eligible devices | Mobile News

OPPO rolls out cross country warranty services for select smartphones: Check eligible devices

OPPO has launched a cross-country warranty service, allowing users in India and GCC countries to access warranty and repair services at authorised service centres starting from this date.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 15:56 IST
Icon
OPPO introduces cross-country warranty services for smartphones to enhance user experiences in India and GCC countries. (OPPO)

OPPO has unveiled a new cross-country warranty service aimed at enhancing user experiences across various regions. This initiative will enable customers to access warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorised OPPO service centres in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Currently, this service applies to select smartphone models only.

OPPO Cross-Country Warranty Services: Availability 

Starting October 31, users can obtain free warranty services and system upgrades by visiting local authorised service centres in India and the GCC countries, which include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. To utilise the service, customers must present their smartphone, purchase receipt, and warranty card at the service centre.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphones eligible for the cross-country warranty include the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Reno 12, OPPO Reno 12 Pro, OPPO A3, OPPO A3 Pro 5G, and OPPO A3x. Users should note that for devices with expired warranties or not covered under this service, repair services will be available for a fee. Damaged components such as the mainboard, screen, and battery can also be replaced at prices determined by local service centres.

Before upgrading their devices, OPPO recommends that users back-up their data, as system updates may lead to data loss. The warranty period for each device commences upon activation of the e-warranty card. OPPO has indicated that service-related charges will follow the local policies of the respective service centres.

In terms of customer satisfaction, OPPO claims to hold the top position in after-sales service. A recent study conducted by Counterpoint Research found that 62 percent of surveyed customers rated their in-store experience as ‘very satisfactory.' The study included over 2,000 customers across different smartphone brands, reflecting OPPO's commitment to customer service.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Camera Specifications (Leaked)

In other news, specifications for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's camera have surfaced online. Reports from a source in China detail the upcoming device's camera configuration, which appears to be well-suited for photography enthusiasts. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on its rear, consisting of 50 MP sensors and two periscope zoom cameras, with one offering 3x optical zoom and the other providing 6x optical zoom.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro already incorporates a similar camera setup, raising curiosity about what distinctions the Ultra variant will present. The source claims that the sensors have received upgrades, and the main camera is expected to utilise a 1-inch type sensor.

Moreover, rumours suggest that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is likely to debut between January and March of the following year, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 15:56 IST
