OPPO teases launch of new K-series smartphone in India, likely to be K12x- Details

OPPO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is preparing for another major release in India following the introduction of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. Recent developments on Flipkart suggest that OPPO might unveil a new K-series smartphone, potentially the OPPO K12x. Although the teaser does not explicitly name the smartphone, it indicates a new K-series model, with the previous K-series model in India being the K10 5G.

The Flipkart teaser promotes "Something epiK," hinting at the K-series launch, with a visual of a person forming the letter "K" with their fingers. The tagline "epiK" with a capital "K" and the label “Coming soon by Oppo” point towards an imminent launch in India.

While the OPPO K12x has been available in China, the Indian version might differ from the original. For example, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite available in India resembles the

OPPO K12x in design and specifications, indicating potential rebranding.

OPPO has previously launched smartphones under one name with different specifications in various markets, such as the OPPO A3 Pro, which was introduced in India as the OPPO F27+ Pro. A similar approach could be taken with the OPPO K12x.

Oppo K12x: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Expected specifications for the OPPO K12x include a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The device might feature the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Camera options could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera capable of 1080p video recording. The device is likely to support a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. An under-display fingerprint scanner might also be included.

Oppo K12x: Expected Price

The expected price of the OPPO K12x in India ranges between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 23,000, with possible introductory discounts of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000.