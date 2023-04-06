Own an iPhone? Here is a MASSIVE warning for you! Is yours on list?

Some crucial features on your iPhone will likely stop working soon. Is your Apple iPhone in the list?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 11:15 IST
You must update your iPhone to continue using Apple services like Siri, Apple Maps and even the App Store . (Unsplash)

For iPhone users, the environment keeps changing, mostly for the better, but in this case, it might be for worse. Apple recently released its highly anticipated iOS 16.4 update which brought several new features to iPhones. Apple regularly releases updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features and making refinements. However, as newer updates are rolled out, Apple stops supporting iOS on older iPhones, forcing users to either update their smartphones or buy a new one.

Now, an insider has revealed information that most of the Apple services will stop working on some older iPhones soon. According to Twitter user @StellaFudge, all Apple services will stop working on iPhones using iOS 11 through iOS 11.2.6. The services that will stop include Siri, Apple Maps and even the App Store itself. This means users with iPhones on the aforementioned firmware won't be able to even install apps on their devices.

According to the report, the change will come sometime in May, meaning users still have another month to either update their devices or upgrade to newer iPhones. Only Apple service that will still be available to users is iCloud. Apple dropped support for iOS 11 this year and this change could be an effect of that.

What can iPhone users do?

Although most iPhone users can simply update their iPhones to higher firmwares, users having iPhone 5 and older models will have no option but to upgrade to newer devices. The reason behind this is that Apple supports iPhones for a period of almost 5 years, but as the older chipsets get obsolete, they are incapable of running the latest iOS version. It also leaves them susceptible to hacking as the security features can get compromised.

Other affected devices

It's not just iPhones that will be affected. The report also revealed that Apple will stop support for other devices too. The devices using software mentioned below may get affected.

1. MacOS 10.13 to 10.13.3

2. WatchOS 4 to 4.2.3

3. TvOS 11 to 11.2.6

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 10:50 IST
