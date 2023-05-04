Pay just 17150 to make iPhone 11 worth 43900 yours! Here is how to save over 26000 now

You can be an iPhone user and that too by paying a lot less. You can save over Rs. 26000 on the iPhone 11. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 11:26 IST
iPhone 11
View all Images
Get the iPhone 11 under Rs. 20000 today on Flipkart. (Pexels)

Which iPhone model do you use? If you are not an iPhone user and want to own an iPhone, here is a great opportunity for you. From the latest iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series to iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 3, and more, you have several options to choose from. But, buying an Apple iPhone can be a costly affair and everything depends on your budget. If you want to buy an iPhone 11, you will be able to save a lot of money on the phone today. With the help of Flipkart offers, the price of the iPhone 11 (64GB storage variant) can come down to under Rs. 20000. Check offer details here.

iPhone 11 price drop on Flipkart

Notably, there is no discount on the iPhone 11. That is you will have to pay Rs. 43900 for the phone, if you do not avail any other offers. Also, you will have to pay an extra Rs. 99 as secured packaging fee. If you want a reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can avail the exchange offer. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone. On exchange, you can further get the price of the iPhone 11 reduced by up to Rs. 26750. If you get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring the cost of the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 to Rs. 17150.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, Flipkart is offering only one bank offer on the iPhone 11 which is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

It can be known that the iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset. The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a selfie camera also of 12MP. The phone also offers a decent battery life.

First Published Date: 04 May, 11:26 IST
