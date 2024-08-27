Pixel 9 comes with adaptive touch feature, wasn't announced by Google

Google recently launched the Google Pixel 9 smartphone series consisting of Pixel 9,Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones. The new smartphones debuted with impressive features such as AI editing tools and translation capabilities. However, the Pixel 9 smartphone also comes with a new feature which has not been talked about much. The new feature is the adaptive touch technology.

New adaptive touch feature

According to the tech publication, Android Authority, the users can find the new adaptive touch option when they tap on the touch sensitivity menu placed under the display menu in the Settings. As soon as the user enables the adaptive touch feature, the touch screen sensitivity adjusts to the user's activities, surroundings and screen protector.

You may be interested in 22% OFF 22% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also Read: VivoX200 series specifications leaked ahead of launch: Check display, battery, camera and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The new adaptive touch technology has been inserted into the Google Pixel 9 smartphone so that users can use the smartphone in situations such as having wet hands, wearing gloves and when there is a screen protection placed on the smartphone's display.

Also Read: Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Further the publication reported that it found the new adaptive touch feature enabled by default in the latest Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The older launches including the Google Pixel 8 series didn't feature the adaptive touch feature.

Earlier in March, a speculation about the coming of adaptive touch feature on the Pixel 9 smartphones surfaced online.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple's powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

Google Pixel 9 series: What it has to offer



Google launched its latest Pixel 9 series of smartphones recently at the Made by Google event 2024. Google Pixel 9 comes with a 6.3 inch HDR display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It features 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution and 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3 inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Also Read: iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Why Apple event 2024 ‘It's Glowtime' may be first-of-its-kind



The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a 6.8 inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution as well as 3,000 nits of peak brightness just like the Pixel 9 Pro model.

Lastly the foldable Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3 inch OLED cover display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution and 2700 nits of peak brightness.