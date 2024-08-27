Pixel 9 comes with adaptive touch feature, wasn't announced by Google
Google launched its Pixel 9 series recently with a new set of features including the new adaptive touch technology that is capable of adjusting screen sensitivity according to environment, activities and screen protector.
Google recently launched the Google Pixel 9 smartphone series consisting of Pixel 9,Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones. The new smartphones debuted with impressive features such as AI editing tools and translation capabilities. However, the Pixel 9 smartphone also comes with a new feature which has not been talked about much. The new feature is the adaptive touch technology.
New adaptive touch feature
According to the tech publication, Android Authority, the users can find the new adaptive touch option when they tap on the touch sensitivity menu placed under the display menu in the Settings. As soon as the user enables the adaptive touch feature, the touch screen sensitivity adjusts to the user's activities, surroundings and screen protector.
mobile to buy?
The new adaptive touch technology has been inserted into the Google Pixel 9 smartphone so that users can use the smartphone in situations such as having wet hands, wearing gloves and when there is a screen protection placed on the smartphone's display.
Further the publication reported that it found the new adaptive touch feature enabled by default in the latest Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The older launches including the Google Pixel 8 series didn't feature the adaptive touch feature.
Earlier in March, a speculation about the coming of adaptive touch feature on the Pixel 9 smartphones surfaced online.
Google Pixel 9 series: What it has to offer
Google launched its latest Pixel 9 series of smartphones recently at the Made by Google event 2024. Google Pixel 9 comes with a 6.3 inch HDR display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It features 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution and 2,700 nits of peak brightness.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3 inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a 6.8 inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution as well as 3,000 nits of peak brightness just like the Pixel 9 Pro model.
Lastly the foldable Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3 inch OLED cover display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution and 2700 nits of peak brightness.
