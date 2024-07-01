Pixel 9 launch to now happen on August 13 as Google wants to avoid conflict with iPhone 16 event in September

Google has announced that its annual Made by Google event will occur earlier than usual this year. Traditionally held in October, this year's event is scheduled for August 13 at Google's Mountain View headquarters. This shift in timing is likely to avoid overlapping with Apple's anticipated iPhone 16 launch in September and to prevent leaks about its upcoming Pixel 9 devices.

The event teaser, titled "AI...meet IX," hints at the introduction of the Google Pixel IX and new AI features. The teaser, released on YouTube, briefly displays the Pixel IX against a black background. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Google's decision to move the event forward may stem from a desire to avoid competition with Apple's iPhone 16 and to curb further leaks about the Pixel 9.

Leaks about the Pixel 9 have already surfaced online, but Google appears determined to keep details under wraps until the official unveiling. This strategy mirrors its approach with the Pixel 8a, which was released a week earlier than expected, ahead of the Google I/O event.

The Made by Google event will start with a keynote at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 pm IST) and will be followed by a hands-on product experience for attendees. This year's event is expected to showcase significant advancements in AI, a field where Google has been a key player. The company has been actively integrating AI into its products and recently introduced its own AI chatbot, Gemini.

At the event, Google is anticipated to reveal the Pixel 9 series. Following the launch of the Pixel 8a, the Pixel 9 lineup is slated for a global release on August 13. While Google has not specified the number of devices in the Pixel 9 series, rumours suggest the lineup may include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, a new Pixel Pro variant, and a Pixel Fold, potentially branded as Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to feature major upgrades in design, performance, and functionality. The Pixel 9 Pro models might come in two sizes: a 6.1-inch standard model and a 6.7-inch XL model, both featuring OLED displays with high refresh rates. These displays are likely to offer vivid and smooth visuals with excellent colour accuracy. The new design is rumoured to include a reduced camera bar in a vertical pill shape on the back.

One anticipated feature is Adaptive Touch, which could enhance the screen's responsiveness to different environmental conditions and screen protectors. The Pixel 9 Pro may be available in black, white, green, and pink.

The devices will be powered by Google's custom Tensor G4 chip, developed in collaboration with Samsung. This chip is expected to deliver better performance, improved thermal management, and enhanced AI capabilities. Reports suggest that the chip may offer a modest upgrade over its predecessor. The Pixel 9 Pro models are also expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM, supporting smooth multitasking and AI-driven applications.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Google Pixel 9 Pro models are likely to feature a triple-lens setup with advanced computational photography features. Rumours indicate the inclusion of a large sensor on the camera island, which supports variable aperture for better low-light performance and creative photography. Enhanced AI features like the Magic Editor and new tools powered by the Gemini Nano AI are expected to provide advanced photo and video editing options.

Connectivity improvements are also anticipated in the Google Pixel 9 series, addressing issues from previous models. The new devices are expected to include a better modem and satellite connectivity features, similar to the iPhone's Emergency SOS via satellite, enhancing reliability in remote areas. The phones will debut with Android 15, offering new software features and a more integrated hardware-software experience.