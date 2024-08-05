 Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like

Pixel 9 Pro Fold's first real-life photo leaked with a new case. Know more about what the new generation foldable has in store for users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 15:25 IST
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what’s coming ahead of launch
Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like
Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted in use in Taiwan, check details. (Google)

As the Pixel 9 series launch is less than 2 weeks away, the leaks and rumours about them have given us all the details about what Google may announce. However, in a new leak, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted casually at a Starbucks cafe in Taiwan with the newly designed case. While the image did not showcase many angles of the smartphone, it appeared to be the Obsidian colour variant of the smartphone. Know more about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and what is expected

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: Here's how much the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may cost

Pixel 9 Pro Fold real-life photo leaked

Google is launching the second generation foldable smartphone with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Earlier, the company confirmed the smartphone's existence in the global and Indian markets on August 13, 2014. Over the past few weeks, several renders and images of the smartphone were leaked showcasing a redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a slimmer profile than the Pixel Fold. According to an Android Authority report, the  Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted in Starbucks in Taiwan as a person reportedly seen using the design on a mobile stand. Only the rear panel of the smartphone was captured which was also covered by a phone case.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images leaked ahead of August 13 launch: Slimmer profile, AI features, price, and more

The publication also highlighted the picture source and location is unknown and it was shared by a private Facebook account. Additionally, only a single picture of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was leaked, and it was assumed to be clicked without the user's consent. The image does not showcase anything new as we already have seen the devices via several other leaks. However, we can say that it would be the first real-life image of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which showcases a slimmed camera bump and the official Google case with a “G” logo. 

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs (expected)

According to rumours, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch cover screen and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. The smartphone will likely be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset that will support new AI features. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera which is similar to the Pixel Fold.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 15:24 IST
