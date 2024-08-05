Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like

As the Pixel 9 series launch is less than 2 weeks away, the leaks and rumours about them have given us all the details about what Google may announce. However, in a new leak, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted casually at a Starbucks cafe in Taiwan with the newly designed case. While the image did not showcase many angles of the smartphone, it appeared to be the Obsidian colour variant of the smartphone. Know more about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and what is expected

Pixel 9 Pro Fold real-life photo leaked

Google is launching the second generation foldable smartphone with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Earlier, the company confirmed the smartphone's existence in the global and Indian markets on August 13, 2014. Over the past few weeks, several renders and images of the smartphone were leaked showcasing a redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a slimmer profile than the Pixel Fold. According to an Android Authority report, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted in Starbucks in Taiwan as a person reportedly seen using the design on a mobile stand. Only the rear panel of the smartphone was captured which was also covered by a phone case.

The publication also highlighted the picture source and location is unknown and it was shared by a private Facebook account. Additionally, only a single picture of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was leaked, and it was assumed to be clicked without the user's consent. The image does not showcase anything new as we already have seen the devices via several other leaks. However, we can say that it would be the first real-life image of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which showcases a slimmed camera bump and the official Google case with a “G” logo.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs (expected)

According to rumours, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch cover screen and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. The smartphone will likely be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset that will support new AI features. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera which is similar to the Pixel Fold.

