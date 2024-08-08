 Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices leaked a week before launch: All details | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices leaked a week before launch: All details

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices leaked by T-Mobile, know how much price hike Google is planning this year,

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 14:35 IST
Pixel 9 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro models to be priced higher than last year, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (HT Tech)

The Google Pixel 9 series is launching next week on August 14 in India. Courtesy of leaks and rumours, we already have an idea of what Pixel 9 has in store for the users. However, we still have to wait for the official launch to confirm if they are actually true. While, we know the basic specifications and features, the prices of the smartphone are still hidden behind the covers, until now. Earlier, we came across the Europe pricing for Pixel 9 models, now the US prices have also been leaked. Know how much the Pixel 9 Pro models would cost. 

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices

According to a Reddit post (via Android Police), T-Mobile mistakenly revealed the US pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with different storage variants. Considering the leaked prices, the Pixel 9 Pro is priced similarly to the Pixel 8 Pro which was launched at $1000. However, considering this year Google is announcing an “XL” model, the direct successor for Pixel 8 Pro would be the Pixel 9 Pro XL which will likely cost around $1200. 

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro

Therefore, based on the revealed prices, Google is directly going for a $200 hike instead of a $100 hike, making it one of the most expensive Pixel smartphones, after the foldable devices. The leaked image of pricing showcases similar prices for 256GB and 512GB variants, therefore, it is speculated that these are promotional pricing lists and the official pricing based on storage variants will be revealed during the launch. As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it will likely be available at a similar price of $1800 as last year's Pixel Fold.

Also read: Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL specs ( Expected)

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL may feature a 6.34-inch and 6.73-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset for powerful performance, AI processing and multitasking. This year, Google may integrate upgraded camera sensors, new AI features, and Android 15 into smartphones. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be launched on August 14, in India.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 14:34 IST
