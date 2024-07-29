 Pixel 9 Pro, Vivo V40, Moto Edge 50 and more: New smartphones launching in August 2024 | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Pro, Vivo V40, Moto Edge 50 and more: New smartphones launching in August 2024

Pixel 9 series, Vivo V40, and a slew of other smartphones are launching in August in India. Read on for all the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 11:17 IST
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
Google Pixel 9 Pro is launching on August 14 in India. (Google)

Pixel 9 Pro, Vivo V40 Launching In August 2024: August is almost here, bringing a wave of new smartphones to the market. Whether you're looking for foldable flagships, mid-range models with a camera focus, or entry-level phones, there's something for everyone. From the looks of it, it seems the smartphone season is kicking off early this year with the early launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, which typically happens in October. Here are the smartphones launching in August 2024:

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 And More

Google's next-generation Pixel phones—the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—are confirmed to launch on August 14 in the Indian market. A lot has already been revealed about the devices, including detailed leaks, design, and more. There are going to be four different models this year, with Google offering the Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes: 6.3-inch and the larger 6.8-inch model, potentially called the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also make its way to the Indian market as the first official Pixel foldable in India, considering the first Pixel Fold was not launched in the Indian market and could only be sourced through grey channels or by purchasing it abroad.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto Edge 50 

Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto Edge 50, which the brand is promoting to come with IP68 and MIL-810H military-grade protection for water resistance, will be launching on August 1 on Flipkart in India. Motorola has confirmed through a teaser that the device will be able to handle immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. It is also confirmed to come with a vegan leather finish, a 1.5K 3D curved pOLED panel, and Moto AI.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

This device has been rumoured for a while, and now Nothing has finally revealed key details about it. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is going to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. Thanks to this, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is going to be 10% faster overall than the Phone (2a), and the GPU gains make it 30% speedier. The device is going to be revealed on July 31, with availability expected to follow soon in August.

Vivo V40 Pro, V40

Vivo is gearing up to reveal the V40 series, which will be the brand's latest attempt at bringing camera-centric smartphones to the Indian market, regardless of the price point. The phones are confirmed to launch on August 7 in India,with a slew of features including Zeiss camera optics, IP68 water and dust certification, and more.

iQOO Z9s

 iQOO Z9s is also going to make its way to the Indian market sometime in August, with an early reveal in Bangalore and Coimbatore early next month. Additionally, iQOO has already unveiled the design of the device, and it looks reminiscent of the iQOO 12, which is the company's current flagship.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 11:15 IST
