Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro:  Know what upgrades are expected in the new-generation Pixel model

Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: The Google Pixel 9 series will debut on August 14 in India during the Made by Google event. The new generation of Pixel smartphones will include four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and finally the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While the Pixel 9 Pro XL is making its comeback after a few years, it is worth diving deep into what upgrade will the Pixel 9 Pro include. Therefore, to have a clear understanding, we have curated a specification comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro to check and examine the upgrades.

Design and display: According to leaked renders and images, It is expected that the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to follow a similar design scheme as the Pixel 8 Pro that includes curved edges, a horizontal camera module, and others. However, with Pixel 9 Pro, we may experience a size decrease from 6.7-inch to 6.1-inch. Additionally, the smartphone will likely get a glossy frame similar to iPhone models. The Pixel 8 Pro's optical sensor will be upgraded to an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the Pixel 9 Pro. Furthermore, the Pixel 9 Pro may include improved display technology in comparison to the Pixel 8 Pro Super Actua display.

Camera: Rumours suggest that Google may use similar camera sensors as the Pixel 8 Pro. Currently, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main rear camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 9 Pro may also include a similar front-facing camera with a 10.5MP sensor. However, the aperture sizes for Pixel 9 Pro may get some improvements for better image quality.

Performance and battery: The Pixel 9 Pro will get a new in-house Tensor G4 chipset in place of the Pixel 8 Pro's Tensor G3 chipset. Google has reportedly collaborated with Samsung to refine the new-generation chipset, making it more powerful than its predecessor. It is also rumoured that Pixel 9 pro will get 16GB instead of 12GB RAM for AI processing.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 9 Pro may get a similar battery size of 5020mAh as the Pixel 8 Pro due to the smaller overall size of the smartphone. However, the charging speed is expected to be upgraded from 30W charging to 45W charging as the new Google adapter images were leaked. However, it is still unclear if the charging capacity would be 45W or less.

Price: The Pixel 8 Pro was priced at $999 during launch. However, this year experts predict a $100 hike. Therefore, the Pixel 9 Pro may get a price hike, however, the official pricing is yet to be determined.

