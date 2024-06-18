Pixel 9 Pro XL appears on Geekbench: This is what Google will offer in its 2024 flagship smartphone

Google Pixel 9 series is expected to make its debut soon with three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the newest addition Pixel 9 Pro XL. While the “XL” name of the moniker is yet to be confirmed, but the device has already appeared on the Geekbench listing, confirming its existence. The listing showcases several details about the smartphone including its OS, RAM and processor, giving us a glimpse into what is expected to be announced. Check out what the Geekbench details reveal about Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores

More about Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.65 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL specs

According to the Geekbench run (via GizmoChina), the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a motherboard codenamed ‘komodo.' The listing score showcased a single-core of 1,378 points and a multi-core of 3,732 points. The smartphone consists of an octa-core processor which has a 1+3+4 cluster design. The single prime core received a 3.10 GHz speed, the three cores reached 2.60 GHz, and the remaining four cores operated at 1.95 GHz.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked

Based on the data, it is expected that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be powered by the upcoming Tensor G4 chipset. The chipset also comes with a Mali-G715 GPU paired with 16GB RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 out of the box. More details about the smartphone are yet to be revealed. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official release to know what Pixel 9 Pro XL has in store for users.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 smartphones to feature new Samsung modem with satellite connectivity: What to expect

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL expected specs

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to come with a horizontal camera module which may include two sensors and a periscope lens camera. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer 128GB of in-built storage. In terms of design, the smartphone may come with a matte back and glossy frame.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!