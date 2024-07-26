 Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details | Mobile News

Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details

Pixel 9 series specifications including camera, display, processor, and more details leaked ahead of the August 13 launch, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 08:53 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what’s coming ahead of launch
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
icon View all Images
The Google Pixel 9 series launching in a few days, check out the revealed specs and features. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 series launch is just around the corner and rumours about the upcoming devices have been circulating rapidly. In a recent leak, the detailed specification sheet of all four Pixel 9 models was tipped giving us a glimpse into what the smartphones will look like. If you have been planning to buy a new premium smartphone then know what the upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones have in store for the users.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series to use Samsung's new display technology- Here's everything we know

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.65 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.24 inches Display Size
  • AMOLED
₹94,990
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Gray
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹173,000
Check details
Google Pixel 8A 256GB
  • Aloe
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹59,999
Check details

Pixel 9 series specifications

Due to previous leaks and speculations, we know that this year Google will announce four Pixel 9 smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, a tipster having an account named GooglePixelFC with OnLeaks shared a post on X revealing the expected specifications of all the Pixel 9 models. Based on the shared image it was tipped that the Pixel 9 Pro models will get a 6.3 and 6.8-inch display respectively. Whereas the vanilla Pixel 9 model will get a 6.3-inch display size.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL renders leaked: Colour options, design and everything we know

If we look into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the tipster revealed that the smartphone may get a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable display. All smartphones will retain the super actua technology improved viewing experience. All four models of the Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, however, its performance scores were not mentioned. Additionally, the Pro models and the foldable variant are expected to get 16GB RAM, however, the Pixel 9 will get 12GB RAM.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here

The camera specs of the upcoming Pixel 9 series were also leaked which showcased that the Pixel 9 Pro models may get a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a lower camera resolution with a 48MP wide camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Lastly, the Vanilla Pixel 9 may get a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP wide and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

However, note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and do not provide any surety till Google reveals the details during the August 13 launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 08:53 IST
Trending: iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale iphone prices to reduce in india after union budget 2024? 5 questions answered iphone 16 series launch likely in september: how apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more iqoo z9s series india launch confirmed: design, specifications and everything we know iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more hmd crest smartphone series launching in india on july 25: here's everything you need to know samsung galaxy z fold 6, galaxy flip 6, watch 7, watch ultra and buds 3 go on sale: check prices and offers realme narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in india on july 29: design, features and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets