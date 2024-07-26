Pixel 9 series camera, RAM, processor, and other details leaked ahead of launch- All details

Google Pixel 9 series launch is just around the corner and rumours about the upcoming devices have been circulating rapidly. In a recent leak, the detailed specification sheet of all four Pixel 9 models was tipped giving us a glimpse into what the smartphones will look like. If you have been planning to buy a new premium smartphone then know what the upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones have in store for the users.

Pixel 9 series specifications

Due to previous leaks and speculations, we know that this year Google will announce four Pixel 9 smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, a tipster having an account named GooglePixelFC with OnLeaks shared a post on X revealing the expected specifications of all the Pixel 9 models. Based on the shared image it was tipped that the Pixel 9 Pro models will get a 6.3 and 6.8-inch display respectively. Whereas the vanilla Pixel 9 model will get a 6.3-inch display size.

And @OnLeaks is here to show us the new Pixel 9 series ✨ pic.twitter.com/tYAhoJMd2R — Pixel #TeamPixel (@GooglePixelFC) July 25, 2024

If we look into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the tipster revealed that the smartphone may get a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable display. All smartphones will retain the super actua technology improved viewing experience. All four models of the Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, however, its performance scores were not mentioned. Additionally, the Pro models and the foldable variant are expected to get 16GB RAM, however, the Pixel 9 will get 12GB RAM.

The camera specs of the upcoming Pixel 9 series were also leaked which showcased that the Pixel 9 Pro models may get a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a lower camera resolution with a 48MP wide camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Lastly, the Vanilla Pixel 9 may get a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP wide and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

However, note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and do not provide any surety till Google reveals the details during the August 13 launch.

