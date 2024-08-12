Pixel 9 series launch to be live streamed by Google and Android: How to watch August 14 launch event live [Video]

The Pixel series launch event, Made by Google, is just a couple of days away. The annual event is expected to bring several software and hardware announcements, making it one of the crucial Google events. This year will be different in comparison to previous years, as Google is running two months ahead of time. Firstly, this event usually takes place in October instead of August. Secondly, Google will launch four smartphones including a foldable device within the Pixel 9 series. Now, the third change is that the Android channel on YouTube will also live stream the Pixel 9 series keynote.

Google and Android to live stream Pixel 9 series keynote

As the Pixel 9 launch is 2 days away, Google has finally made the “Made by Google 2024” livestream available on its YouTube channel. Alongside Google, Android will also live stream the event. This move will showcase Google's commitment to merging Android and hardware teams into one which is being called “Platforms & Devices,” headed by Rick Osterloh. The event is expected to showcase announcements related to Android and Gemini alongside the Pixel 9 launch.

Android's YouTube channel also shared the live stream captioned, “Watch now for updates on Google AI and the newest Pixel devices, including the #Pixel9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.” Based on Pacific Time (PT), the Made by Google 2024 event will commence on August 13 at 10 AM. However, in India, the live stream will start on August 14, at 10:30 AM.

What to expect at the Made by Google event

At the upcoming Google launch event, the company will launch its new Pixel 9 series which will include four models, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the new Pixel smartphones, Google may also announce the new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the hardware category. Additionally, from a software perspective, the tech giant may announce the rollout of Android 15 and the new Gemini AI feature to the Pixel devices.

