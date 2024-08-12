 Pixel 9 series launch to be live streamed by Google and Android: How to watch August 14 launch event live [Video] | Mobile News

Pixel 9 series launch to be live streamed by Google and Android: How to watch August 14 launch event live [Video]

The Made by Google 2024 event will be live-streamed by Google and Android on YouTube during which the Pixel 9 series keynote will take place, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 10:05 IST
Pixel 9 series to launch soon: Check out launch date, specs, features, upgrades, and more
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is confirmed to launch on August 14, 2024, in India at the “Made by Google” event. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil several hardware devices including new-generation smartphones, earbuds, smartphones, charging adaptions, and more. We can also expect new Google or Gemini AI features in smartphones. (Google)
2/5 This year Google is expected to launch four smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company has also shared teasers of the Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable smartphone, confirming their launch on August 14. This year Google is expected to announce several upgrades and new features for the new generation smartphones.  (Flipkart)
3/5 All four models of the Pixel 9 series are expected to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset. The company has reportedly partnered with Samsung for chip development to bring powerful processing and performance powers. Therefore, we can get greater performance and AI features with the upcoming Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
4/5 According to leaks and speculation, Google has slightly tweaked the Pixel 9 series design with a new camera module, different screen sizes, and a matte-finish back panel. The leaks showcased a refined design, however, it still follows a similar design scheme as previous generations of Pixel smartphones. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with an even slimmer profile.  (Google Pixel)
5/5 The recent leaks about the Pixel 9 suggests that Google may improve charging speed from 30W to 45W with the new adapter. However, it is unsure if the Pixel 9 series smartphones will be able to provide the speculated capacity. Therefore, we will have to wait till August 14 to know what Google has planned for the Pixel 9 series.  (X)
The Pixel 9 series keynote is confirmed to be live-streamed by Google and Android. (Google)

The Pixel series launch event, Made by Google, is just a couple of days away. The annual event is expected to bring several software and hardware announcements, making it one of the crucial Google events. This year will be different in comparison to previous years, as Google is running two months ahead of time. Firstly, this event usually takes place in October instead of August. Secondly, Google will launch four smartphones including a foldable device within the Pixel 9 series. Now, the third change is that the Android channel on YouTube will also live stream the Pixel 9 series keynote.

Also read: Pixel 9 Weather app now available for Android 14 users: Know who to get it on your phone

Google and Android to live stream Pixel 9 series keynote

As the Pixel 9 launch is 2 days away, Google has finally made the “Made by Google 2024” livestream available on its YouTube channel. Alongside Google, Android will also live stream the event. This move will showcase Google's commitment to merging Android and hardware teams into one which is being called “Platforms & Devices,”  headed by Rick Osterloh. The event is expected to showcase announcements related to Android and Gemini alongside the Pixel 9 launch.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices leaked a week before launch

Android's YouTube channel also shared the live stream captioned, “Watch now for updates on Google AI and the newest Pixel devices, including the #Pixel9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.” Based on Pacific Time (PT), the Made by Google 2024 event will commence on August 13 at 10 AM. However, in India, the live stream will start on August 14, at 10:30 AM.

Also read: Made by Google 2024 event: How to stream Pixel 9 series, new foldable phone launches online

What to expect at the Made by Google event

At the upcoming Google launch event, the company will launch its new Pixel 9 series which will include four models, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the new Pixel smartphones, Google may also announce the new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the hardware category. Additionally, from a software perspective, the tech giant may announce the rollout of Android 15 and the new Gemini AI feature to the Pixel devices.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 10:05 IST
