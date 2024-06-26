 Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect

Made by Google 2024 event date announced, company shares teaser for upcoming Pixel 9 series. Check out the date, time, and expected announcements.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 15:19 IST
Google Pixel 9 design leaked! We may see a new look with periscope telephoto camera
Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect
Google last year launched the Pixel 8 series with new features and upgrades, however, the design remained similar to its predecessor, Now, as the Google Pixel 9 is being developed for the 2024 launch, it is speculated to have a new design and a smaller size of screen.
image caption
@OnLeaks and 91Mobiles claim that the Google Pixel 9 will have a brand new design, but it will be smaller than the Pixel 8. In addition to its dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, it may also feature the same 6.2-inch screen.
Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect
Another big Google Pixel 9 leak is that it may feature three camera lenses. The Pixel 9 may also get a new layout and placement due to the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera. This year, Google may discard its huge camera setup with a new rectangular-shaped pill on the back.
Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect
Note that the rendered images of the Google Pixel 9 design are based on leaks and rumors and it does not provide any assurance till Google announces the change itself. However, if the leaks are true then Google will enter the competition of bringing greater optical zoom with Apple and Samsung.
Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect
The Pixel 9 series which may consist of a standard version and a Pro version is expected to be launched in October 2024. However, the launch date is yet to be announced by Google.
Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect
Made by Google 2024 event to take place in August instead of October, check details. (Google)

In very surprising news, Google announced its “Made by Google” event early this year with speculation to unveil the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Traditionally, the Pixel event takes place somewhere in October where the company launches its flagship products. However, now the Made by Google 2024 taking place two months ahead of schedule, which is enticing as several leaks speculate that the Pixel 9 series will also be launched earlier than expected. Know when the Made by Google 2024 event will take place.

Also read: Flagship smartphone launches expected in H2 2024

Made by Google 2024: Announced date and time

Google has announced the Made by Google 2024 event date which is taking place on August 13. The event is taking place two months earlier than previous year's timelines, making the event even more exciting. This year, Google will be hosting its launch event at its headquarters in Mountain View, California instead of New York. The event will start at 10 AM PT and 10:30 PM IST. However, the live stream details are yet to revealed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect

Made by Google 2024: What to expect

According to a 9To5Google report, the Pixel event announcement will include “Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” Therefore, Google may launch the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL. The company also shared a 12-second video that teased the Pixel 9 Pro model, confirming the speculations for the launch. Other hardware announcements may include the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details

Apart from hardware, it is also speculated that Google may announce new features and upgrades in the space of AI from smartphones or Android. Additionally, Android 15 has also been in the works for months, therefore, the company may also launch the generation of OS alongside the Pixel 9 series.

Since the month of June is almost over, the Google Pixel event is now just about a month away which will unveil the new brewing secrets of upcoming launches. Therefore, these last few weeks are crucial as leaks about the expected announcements will be flooded.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 11:25 IST
