Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here’s what to expect

In very surprising news, Google announced its “Made by Google” event early this year with speculation to unveil the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Traditionally, the Pixel event takes place somewhere in October where the company launches its flagship products. However, now the Made by Google 2024 taking place two months ahead of schedule, which is enticing as several leaks speculate that the Pixel 9 series will also be launched earlier than expected. Know when the Made by Google 2024 event will take place.

Made by Google 2024: Announced date and time

Google has announced the Made by Google 2024 event date which is taking place on August 13. The event is taking place two months earlier than previous year's timelines, making the event even more exciting. This year, Google will be hosting its launch event at its headquarters in Mountain View, California instead of New York. The event will start at 10 AM PT and 10:30 PM IST. However, the live stream details are yet to revealed.

Made by Google 2024: What to expect

According to a 9To5Google report, the Pixel event announcement will include “Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” Therefore, Google may launch the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL. The company also shared a 12-second video that teased the Pixel 9 Pro model, confirming the speculations for the launch. Other hardware announcements may include the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Apart from hardware, it is also speculated that Google may announce new features and upgrades in the space of AI from smartphones or Android. Additionally, Android 15 has also been in the works for months, therefore, the company may also launch the generation of OS alongside the Pixel 9 series.

Since the month of June is almost over, the Google Pixel event is now just about a month away which will unveil the new brewing secrets of upcoming launches. Therefore, these last few weeks are crucial as leaks about the expected announcements will be flooded.

