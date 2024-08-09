 Pixel 9 Weather app now available for Android 14 users: Know who to get it on your phone | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Weather app now available for Android 14 users: Know who to get it on your phone

The Pixel 9 Weather app can now be downloaded on Android 14 devices via APK sideloading, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 13:02 IST
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what's coming ahead of launch
Pixel 9 Weather app now available for Android 14 users: Know who to get it on your phone
Pixel 9 Weather app now available for Android 14 users: Know who to get it on your phone
Pixel 9 to launch with new Weather app, know how to get access on other Android 14 devices. (HT Tech)

Pixel 9 series will finally debut next week and we already have a sneak peek of what Google will announce at the “Made by Google” event. While, the specs, design, prices, and other details of the Pixel 9 have been leaked, a recent rumour revealed that the smartphone will feature a new upgraded version of the Weather app. The Weather App is speculated to have a new interface and features to gain in-depth weather information. However, a new report claims that Android 14 users can also get access to the new Weather app, know-how.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL US prices leaked a week before launch: All details

How to get access to the Pixel 9 Weather app on Android 14 devices

According to an Android Authority report, the Weather app for the Pixel 9 series can be sideloaded on Android 14 devices. Therefore, users can experience the Pixel-exclusive Weather app to know its features and what data it will be able to share. Note that the sideloaded version of the app will not be installed from the Google Play Store but from a third-party source. Therefore, make sure to use a trusted APK site and download it at your own risk. Check out the below steps to know how to get access to the Pixel 9 Weather app:

Also read: Made by Google 2024 event: How to stream Pixel 9 series, new foldable phone launches online

  1. First, visit the APKMirror website from your Android device, https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/weather-14/weather-14-1-0-20240318-637962058-release/
  2. Then, simply tap on the download link (you may encounter some ads)
  3. Accept the security warning  for sideloading the app( again at your own risk)
  4. Then you have to allow third-party source download from Chrome's settings to let the app download on your Android device.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8

How the Pixel 9 Weather app will look like

Based on the screenshots shared by Android Authority, the Weather app features a new simplified user interface. The app showcases several weather-related information such as wind speed, UV levels, temperatures, visibility, and more. Additionally, the app is quite intuitive and colourful. There are also rumours that the app will share AI-powered weather summaries, rain prediction warnings, and more. The Weather app is first expected to come with the Pixel 9 series and later to the older Pixel models. 

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 13:01 IST
