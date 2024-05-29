Poco launched the new Poco F6 in India on May 23 and now the official sales will begin from today, May 29 on Flipkart. If you are planning to buy this feature-filled smartphone then here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Pricing and Launch Day Deals

On the first day of sales, special introductory pricing will be available. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version will be priced at Rs.25999, the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model at Rs.27999, and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant at Rs.29999. These prices reflect a discount of Rs.2000 for purchases made using credit, debit, and EMI transactions from leading banks, along with an additional Rs.2000 off for customers who trade in their old smartphones.

From tomorrow, the prices will increase to Rs.29999 for the 8/256GB model, Rs. 31999 for the 12/256GB version, and Rs.33999 for the 12/512GB variant.

Key Specifications

The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels. It boasts a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under bright sunlight. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

In terms of photography, the Poco F6 is equipped with a 50 MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 20 MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast wired charging, ensuring quick recharge times. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0.

With the Poco F6 going on sale tomorrow, Indian consumers will have the opportunity to purchase this new smartphone at a discounted rate. Keep an eye out for our upcoming full review to get an in-depth look at its performance and features.

