POCO F7 may launch in late May, likely to be rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Here’s what to expect

POCO F7 may launch by late May, and early details suggest it could arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. Here’s what we can expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2025, 09:06 IST
POCO F7
POCO F7 may launch in late May, possibly as a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. (Representative image) (Poco)

Xiaomi is gearing up to release the POCO F7, following the recent launch of the POCO F7 Ultra and POCO F7 Pro. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the POCO F7 could debut by the end of May, with India likely to be one of the initial markets. The POCO F7 Ultra may launch alongside it. A global release could follow, based on another report.

The POCO F7 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the yet-to-be-released Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. Additionally, the POCO F7 has already surfaced on the BIS certification website under the model number 25053PC47I. While the full details are not officially confirmed, leaked specifications of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro have provided some insight into what the POCO F7 could offer.

iPhone 17e is already in planning for 2026 launch- Here's what Apple may do

POCO F7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The POCO F7 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset to ensure a solid performance. The smartphone could also include a larger 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging, a significant upgrade from the POCO F6's 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, pre-order, sale, and more tipped- Details

For photography, the POCO F7 may offer a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is also expected to feature a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Oppo A5 5G with 50MP camera, 360 degree armour body launched in India: Check price, features and more

The device is also likely to include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster. The device may also offer IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The device will come with a metal mid-frame, and physical dimensions may be around 163.1 x 77.93 x 7.98 mm, with an estimated weight of 219 grams.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 09:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets