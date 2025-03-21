Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra global launch date confirmed: Here’s when and what to expect

Poco has confirmed the official launch date of its F7 series, revealing that the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will be unveiled at an event in Singapore on March 27. The announcement was made through Poco Global's social media channels. Although various details about the smartphones have already surfaced through leaks, the event will offer a complete look at what these devices will feature. A recent image shared by the company shows the F7 Ultra in yellow and black colour variants.

Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Reports indicate that the Poco F7 Pro will be a modified version of the Redmi K80, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. On the other hand, the Poco F7 Ultra is likely to be a refined version of the Redmi K80 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Both models are expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, with a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits.

The battery capacities of the two devices are expected to differ slightly from their Redmi counterparts. The F7 Pro is likely to come with a 6000mAh battery, while the F7 Ultra may feature a 5300mAh battery. Both smartphones are set to support impressive charging speeds, with the F7 Pro offering 90W fast charging and the F7 Ultra supporting 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The devices will operate on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, right out of the box.

The Poco F7 Pro is rumoured to feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera. The F7 Ultra, on the other hand, may come with a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 32MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Both models are expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and will be available in multiple colours. Additional details will be shared during the official launch event.

The Poco F7 series will also include the Poco F7, which is expected to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chip. This model believed to be a rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 Pro for China, is expected to launch in India during Q2.