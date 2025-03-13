POCO F7 Pro, F7 Ultra global and India launch date leaked; Ultra variant appears on Geekbench

POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra are set for global and India launch soon. Ahead of the launch, details of pricing and performance benchmarks have been leaked online. Here's what you can expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 12:27 IST
Icon
Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, Vivo T3 Ultra, and other gaming smartphones under 30000
POCO F7 Pro
1/5 Realme GT 6T: This smartphone is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones in the mid-range smartphone market. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor paired with 8 GB RAM. It also offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5500 mAh battery, and Super VOOC Charging. Additionally, Realme GT 6T can be purchased at a discount on Amazon. (Realme)
POCO F7 Pro
2/5 Poco F6: It is the latest F-series smartphone by the brand that offers powerful performance and lasting battery life. The Poco F6 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone also offers an impressive 120Hz AMOLED display and 5000 mAh battery for uninterrupted gaming sessions. This smartphone can also be purchased under Rs.30000. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
POCO F7 Pro
3/5 Vivo T3 Ultra: This is another performance-centric smartphone, which is perfect for your gaming sessions. The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is also backed by a 5500mAh battery that offers a lasting battery life even after long hours of gaming. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
POCO F7 Pro
4/5 Honor 200: This smartphone was launched earlier this year with some eye-catching features. It is an all-rounder smartphone, that offers an impressive camera as well as performance. The Honor 200 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor that offers a smooth gaming experience. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
POCO F7 Pro
5/5 iQOO Z9s Pro: This is another performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000 that comes with attractive design and features. The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor and it offers up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also backed by a 5500mAh battery for uninterrupted gaming sessions.  (iQOO)
POCO F7 Pro
icon View all Images
POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra are rumoured to launch globally and in India by March 2025. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The wait for the next POCO F series smartphones may not be long, with rumors swirling around the global and India launch dates of the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra. Set to launch sooner than the POCO F6 series, which debuted in May 2024, these two new performance-focused smartphones could redefine the premium midrange segment if their rumored pricing holds true. While details about the POCO F7 Pro emerged recently, the POCO F7 Ultra's specifications and Geekbench scores have now surfaced, adding to the excitement.

POCO F7 Series Launch Date Rumors

According to tipster @TX_Tech_Xpert, the POCO F7 series is expected to launch globally on March 27th, 2025. The tipster shared a poster featuring the tagline, "Ultrapower Unleashed," suggesting a focus on performance. Another prominent tipster, Abhishek Yadav, pointed out that the series may consist of two models - the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra - and could see an Indian launch on the same day, 91Mobiles reported. This information conflicts with earlier rumors that these phones might skip the Indian market this year. POCO India's head, Himanshu Tandon, recently sparked speculation on Twitter by asking users whether they preferred the POCO F7 Pro or the POCO F7 Ultra. This conversation suggests that both phones may indeed make their way to India, much to the delight of POCO fans.

You may be interested in

23% OFF
POCO M6 Plus
  • Misty Lavender
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹13,890Original price:₹17,999
Buy now
15% OFF
POCO F6
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,699Original price:₹35,999
Buy now
30% OFF
POCO C61
  • Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹6,299Original price:₹8,999
Buy now
25% OFF
POCO X6 Neo
  • Martian Orange
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹14,999Original price:₹19,999
Buy now

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

POCO F7 Ultra: Geekbench and Certification Details (Leaked)

For those eagerly awaiting more details, the standard POCO F7 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which certifies phones for release in India. This certification hints that the phone may be launched in the country soon.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders tipped: Here's what the new design looks like

On the other hand, the POCO F7 Ultra has surfaced on Geekbench, where it achieved a score of 2,323 in the single-core test and 8,162 in the multi-core test. These results are comparable to those of the Redmi K80 Pro, suggesting that the POCO F7 Ultra may be a rebranded version of this phone. The listing reveals that the POCO F7 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, runs Android 15, and comes with 16GB of RAM. A few days ago, the phone's AI performance also appeared on Geekbench, further fueling speculation about its capabilities. Additionally, the device has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website, though it hasn't revealed any new details.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here's what we know so far

As for the price, an Amazon listing allegedly shows the POCO F7 Pro priced at approximately 599 euros (around Rs. 57,000) and the POCO F7 Ultra listed at 749 euros (roughly Rs. 71,000). These prices are considerably higher than their predecessors, raising the possibility that these may be placeholder listings. For context, the POCO F6 Pro started at 449 euros (about Rs. 43,000).

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 12:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News POCO F7 Pro, F7 Ultra global and India launch date leaked; Ultra variant appears on Geekbench
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs
Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets