POCO F7 Pro, F7 Ultra global and India launch date leaked; Ultra variant appears on Geekbench

The wait for the next POCO F series smartphones may not be long, with rumors swirling around the global and India launch dates of the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra. Set to launch sooner than the POCO F6 series, which debuted in May 2024, these two new performance-focused smartphones could redefine the premium midrange segment if their rumored pricing holds true. While details about the POCO F7 Pro emerged recently, the POCO F7 Ultra's specifications and Geekbench scores have now surfaced, adding to the excitement.

POCO F7 Series Launch Date Rumors

According to tipster @TX_Tech_Xpert, the POCO F7 series is expected to launch globally on March 27th, 2025. The tipster shared a poster featuring the tagline, "Ultrapower Unleashed," suggesting a focus on performance. Another prominent tipster, Abhishek Yadav, pointed out that the series may consist of two models - the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra - and could see an Indian launch on the same day, 91Mobiles reported. This information conflicts with earlier rumors that these phones might skip the Indian market this year. POCO India's head, Himanshu Tandon, recently sparked speculation on Twitter by asking users whether they preferred the POCO F7 Pro or the POCO F7 Ultra. This conversation suggests that both phones may indeed make their way to India, much to the delight of POCO fans.

You may be interested in 23% OFF 23% OFF POCO M6 Plus Misty Lavender

Misty Lavender 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF POCO F6 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 30% OFF 30% OFF POCO C61 Black

Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 25% OFF 25% OFF POCO X6 Neo Martian Orange

Martian Orange 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro key specifications including Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 10,000mAh battery tipped online - Details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

POCO F7 Ultra: Geekbench and Certification Details (Leaked)

For those eagerly awaiting more details, the standard POCO F7 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which certifies phones for release in India. This certification hints that the phone may be launched in the country soon.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders tipped: Here's what the new design looks like

On the other hand, the POCO F7 Ultra has surfaced on Geekbench, where it achieved a score of 2,323 in the single-core test and 8,162 in the multi-core test. These results are comparable to those of the Redmi K80 Pro, suggesting that the POCO F7 Ultra may be a rebranded version of this phone. The listing reveals that the POCO F7 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, runs Android 15, and comes with 16GB of RAM. A few days ago, the phone's AI performance also appeared on Geekbench, further fueling speculation about its capabilities. Additionally, the device has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website, though it hasn't revealed any new details.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here's what we know so far

As for the price, an Amazon listing allegedly shows the POCO F7 Pro priced at approximately 599 euros (around Rs. 57,000) and the POCO F7 Ultra listed at 749 euros (roughly Rs. 71,000). These prices are considerably higher than their predecessors, raising the possibility that these may be placeholder listings. For context, the POCO F6 Pro started at 449 euros (about Rs. 43,000).