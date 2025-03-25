Poco F7 tipped to feature Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset; India launch timeline leaked online

Poco F7 is expected to launch in India between May and June, following the global release of its Pro and Ultra models. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Mar 25 2025
Poco F7
The Poco F7 is expected to launch in India in May or June and will feature a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. (@POCOGlobal)

Poco F7 is reportedly set to make its debut in India between May and June this year, according to well-known tipster Abhishek Yadav. This follows the confirmation of the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra launches in Singapore on March 27. While Poco has remained tight-lipped about the Indian launch timeline for the standard F7, Yadav's claim suggests that it could be arriving soon after the global release of the Pro and Ultra models.

Poco F7: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Poco F7 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, similar to the upcoming F7 Pro and F7 Ultra. Unlike the Pro and Ultra versions, which will make their way to global markets, the F7's launch in India might be the sole offering from the series. The Poco F7 is expected to come with performance enhancements over the previous model, the Poco F6 5G.

Also read: iPhone 17 to get this Pro-like display upgrade- Know what coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. However, rumours suggest that the two higher-end models will not be introduced in India. This leaves the standard F7 as the main device for Indian consumers, with speculations pointing to it being a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro that has already launched in other markets.

Also read: Realme Narzo 80 Pro key features and price revealed via Amazon listing; India launch imminent

Poco's approach to launching only the vanilla F7 in India could be a strategic decision to streamline offerings in the region. The F7 will likely come with upgraded features compared to the F6 5G, which was released in May last year with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Also read: Vivo T4 5G likely to launch in April: Specs, features, and more we know so far

As the Poco F7 launch draws closer, enthusiasts are eager to see how it stacks up against last year's model, which featured a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The Poco F6 5G was available in India starting at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with higher configurations priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 09:54 IST
