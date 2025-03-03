Poco M7 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset launched in India: Check price, features and more

Poco has launched the Poco M7 5G in India with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, dual cameras, a 120Hz display, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 15:28 IST
Poco M7 5G launches in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 120Hz display, and dual cameras. (Flipkart)

Poco has unveiled the Poco M7 5G in India, offering competitive features at an affordable price point of under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a dual-camera system, and 6GB of RAM. Available for purchase on Flipkart starting March 7, the Poco M7 5G offers an accessible option for budget-conscious consumers.

Poco M7 5G: Specifications and Features

The Poco M7 5G is equipped with a 6.88-inch HD+ display, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, the phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with an Adreno GPU. With 6GB of RAM and an additional 6GB of virtual RAM, the device aims to deliver smooth performance for multitasking. Users will also find 128GB of internal storage to manage their files.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details

In terms of camera setup, the Poco M7 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device is equipped with an 8MP front camera. The device operates on Hyper OS, based on Android 14, and Poco promises two years of Android updates along with four years of security patches.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here's what we know

The Poco M7 5G is powered by a 5,160mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, with a 33W charger included in the box. The smartphone also comes with several audio features, including a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and bottom-firing speakers.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 launched with flagship AI features

Poco M7 5G: Price and Availability

The Poco M7 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage and Rs. 10,999 for the model with 8GB RAM. These prices will be available during the first sale on Flipkart on March 7. Following the sale, the prices will be adjusted to Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499. The Poco M7 5G will be available in three color options: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 15:28 IST
