Poco M7 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Performance, camera, and more compared

Poco has finally launched the Poco M7 Pro 5G today in India, revealing the specifications that the device comes with. This includes a segment-leading brightest AMOLED display, which has been confirmed to be a full HD+ gOLED display. The phone will also sport a 50 MP dual-camera setup. This device will directly compete with the likes of the CMF Phone 1, which happens to be one of the most popular smartphones in the under ₹20,000 price bracket. Here, let us compare both phones in this head-to-head comparison:

Poco M7 Pro 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Performance and Battery

The Poco M7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, while the CMF Phone 1 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Coming to the RAM, both phones offer up to 8 GB of RAM, with the ability to expand RAM using virtual memory.

As for the battery, the Poco M7 Pro features a 5110 mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. Poco claims that through smart charging, this battery will retain 80% of its health after 1600 cycles. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Poco M7 Pro 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Display and Design

The Poco M7 Pro has a 6.67-inch gOLED Full HD+ display with support for a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Poco claims that this is the brightest AMOLED display in the segment, with a peak brightness of 2100 nits. The CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate. On paper, these are similar displays, though the Poco M7 Pro has an edge in brightness with 100 nits more.

As for the design, the CMF Phone 1 features a polycarbonate back with no IP rating and comes in two colours, including black, blue, light green and orange. The Poco M7 Pro also features a polycarbonate plastic back and is available in colours such as Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight. All of these colours are offered in a dual-tone textured finish. The Poco M7 Pro is 7.99 mm thick, while the CMF Phone 1 is 8.2 mm thick. It's worth noting that the Poco M7 Pro comes with an official IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

Poco M7 Pro 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Camera

The Poco M7 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT600 camera with support for optical image stabilisation. It also offers 4-in-1 pixel binning and in-sensor zoom, allowing hybrid zoom shots. Additionally, there are several AI features, such as the AI Magic Eraser, beauty mode, portrait mode, and AI Sky Replacement. On the front, the phone features a 20 MP selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 1, meanwhile, has a 50 MP main wide camera along with a 2 MP depth camera, and a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Poco M7 Pro 5G vs CMF Phone 1: Software and More

The CMF Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS, based on Android 14, and will receive two major Android upgrades, with Android 15 update expected soon. As for the Poco M7 Pro, it runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14, and is expected to receive two years of major Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

The Poco M7 Pro also features an IR blaster, supports dual SIM, and comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, it has a 3.5 mm audio jack. In comparison, the CMF Phone 1 lacks a 3.5 mm audio jack, doesn't have an IR blaster and features only a bottom firming single speaker.

