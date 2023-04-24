Premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is affordable now! Pay just 70100 for the phone worth 131999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth Rs. 131999 has become a bit affordable with the help of the offers being offered on it on Amazon. Know how much you need to pay to grab this premium phone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 09:45 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 71000 now. (Unsplash)

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy S22 series are available on Amazon with amazing price drop offers. Notably, as the Galaxy S22 series are a year old, they have become more affordable compared to the latest Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, worth Rs. 131999 can be purchased today under Rs. 71000 with the help of the offers on Amazon. From initial discount to exchange and bank offers, you can use them all to bring down the cost of the phone. Here is how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 71000 on Amazon.

How to get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 71000

The most expensive smartphone of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series- Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Amazon with amazing discount and other offers. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device is available at a discount of 32 percent for Rs. 89800 against Rs. 131999, as listed on Amazon. This simply means that, if you straight away order the phone online on Amazon you will have to pay the discounted rate.

However, if you are willing to reduce the cost of the phone further, you will need to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone in a very good working condition along with other criterias that are being asked for. On exchanging your older device you can get another off of up to Rs. 19700 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can come down to Rs. 70100. Meanwhile, there are only two bank offers being offered on the device including- 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on IndusInd Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

B09T31S2Z1

Notably in order to avail any of the bank offers, you need to have the card of the respective bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 09:45 IST
