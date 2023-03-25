Price crash! Buy Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for 3999 against 32999 NOW

Amazon has announced amazing offers on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G leading to a massive price reduction. Grab the phone for just Rs. 3999 today. Know how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 10:24 IST
Best smartphones under 15000: Samsung Galaxy F04, Oppo K10 to Motorola G62 5G, check them out
Samsung Galaxy F04
1/5 Samsung Galaxy F04: Powered by MediaTek P35 chipset, it comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more. The device is available in two stylish colours- Jade Purple and Opal Green in 4GB+64GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 9499. Galaxy F04 is available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail outlets. (Samsung)
Poco M4 Pro
2/5 Poco M4 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 16,499 for 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Oppo K10: Currently available at a discounted rate of 13990, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone can also be availed using the exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and gets a 6.59 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, among others. (HT Tech)
Realme 9 5G
4/5 Realme 9 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme 9 5G is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of Rs. 15999. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, the phone gets a 6.5 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAH battery, and more. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Motorola G62 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone gets a 6.55 inch display, triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more. (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price drops to Rs. 3999 against Rs. 32999 on Amazon today. (Amazon)

Buying a new smartphone and that too by paying a lot less is something that everyone is looking for. If you are also searching for a fantastic deal- you can have a look at the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on Amazon today. The phone, priced at Rs. 32999, can be purchased under Rs. 4000 on the ecommerce platform. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers on the phone. Check the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut details here.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price crashes to Rs. 3999 on Amazon

How much will you be able to save on a phone worth Rs. 32999? With a discount of 21 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Deep Ocean Blue colour is available on Amazon for Rs. 25999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999. The discount on the phone gives you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 7000 on the phone.

Along with the discount, the ecommerce platform is also offering a whopping exchange offer on the device. By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 22000 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. However, to get the maximum benefits of exchange, you will have to exchange a good smartphone model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 3999. Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which can be opted for at the time of making payments.

B09XJ5LD6L

The bank offers include a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 13000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on J&K Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Check steps to get the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G under Rs. 4000

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Amazon or its mobile application.
Step 2:

Search for Samsung Galaxy M53 5G.
Step 3:

Select the colour and storage variant of the phone you want to buy.
Step 4:

Click on With Exchange if you want to avail the exchange offer.
Step 5:

Click on Buy Now and make the payment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 10:24 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Price crash! Buy Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for 3999 against 32999 NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets