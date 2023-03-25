Price crash! Buy Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for 3999 against 32999 NOW

Buying a new smartphone and that too by paying a lot less is something that everyone is looking for. If you are also searching for a fantastic deal- you can have a look at the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on Amazon today. The phone, priced at Rs. 32999, can be purchased under Rs. 4000 on the ecommerce platform. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers on the phone. Check the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut details here.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price crashes to Rs. 3999 on Amazon

How much will you be able to save on a phone worth Rs. 32999? With a discount of 21 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Deep Ocean Blue colour is available on Amazon for Rs. 25999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999. The discount on the phone gives you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 7000 on the phone.

Along with the discount, the ecommerce platform is also offering a whopping exchange offer on the device. By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 22000 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition. However, to get the maximum benefits of exchange, you will have to exchange a good smartphone model.

With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 3999. Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which can be opted for at the time of making payments.

The bank offers include a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 13000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on J&K Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.