Price cut alert! Get a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S21- Check deals, offers here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 13:25 IST
Looking for a feature-filled phone but on a budget? Check this one out.

Look no more! See what the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has to offer. it's a smartphone that will provide you with greater functionalities at an affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Display and a triple camera set-up divided into 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (OIS) and 32MP Front Camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now available with massive discounts and bank offers, or you can exchange it for a bigger screen. Continue reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Discount

Flipkart is providing an unbelievable discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone originally costs Rs. 74,999 for the 128 GB variant. However, with discounts available on Flipkart, you can get it for Rs. 39,999, giving you a 46 percent discount on the smartphone.

Wait! There is more! You can also lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy S 21 FE with the help of exchange benefits and bank offers.

Other offers

To avail of more discounts, you can exchange your old smartphone to get additional bonuses and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade your old working smartphone. The exchange price of your old smartphone depends on the model and working condition. Additionally, you also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer available in your area.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Bank offers

With HDFC Bank Credit Card, buyers can get flat Rs. 1,250 Off on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 39,000 on EMI transactions. Also, get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Card transactions.

Why should you trade in your old smartphone?

You can enjoy numerous benefits by exchanging your old smartphone. You can get a massive cost cut when you exchange your old device for the new one and you get a better deal on your old smartphone. Furthermore, the most essential benefit of exchanging your device is that it reduces your carbon footprint and helps reduce e-waste as your old smartphone will be used by someone else who needed it the most.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 13:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets