Price cut! iPhone 14 Plus price drops to just 57999 on Flipkart

If you're searching the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance with a big screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to look at. The latest addition to Apple's iPhone lineup, the iPhone 14 Plus, has a larger 6.7-inch screen size, which places it alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max as one of the biggest iPhones available. This makes it an ideal option for individuals who prefer larger phones.

Additionally, the phone's photographic capabilities have been enhanced with the introduction of the Photonic Engine powered by the upgraded A15 Bionic chipset, allowing for improved image quality with greater detail and color accuracy.

And now, the iPhone 14 Plus can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart. Check out offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. Nonetheless, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 57999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers. Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 8901 on Apple's flagship product.

You can further decrease the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 23000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 57999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple!

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so grab the iPhone 14 Plus now!