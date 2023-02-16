    Trending News

    Price drop! iPhone 11 price dips to just 20999; Grab best deal this way

    The iPhone 11 has an amazing deal on it live right now on Flipkart where it can be yours for just Rs. 20999. Know the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 11:19 IST
    The iPhone 11 is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now due to its amazing price to performance value. It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which is a powerhouse and Apple supports old iPhones for up to 5 years with software updates, making it future proof. Along with that, it has excellent battery life and an amazing dual camera system. Thus, if you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market.

    Thanks to this amazing Flipkart offer, the iPhone 11 can be yours for just Rs. 20999. Here's how you can grab it.

    iPhone 11 discount

    The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 20999. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

    iPhone 11 exchange offer

    Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to Rs. 20999!

    B08L8DV7BX

    iPhone 11 Bank offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on HSBC Bank Credit Card and EMI, IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI, and OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    The deal is already live on Flipkart so hurry and grab this offer before it runs out!

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 11:17 IST
