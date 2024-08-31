 Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000 | Mobile News

Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000

Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone you should buy under Rs.25000. 

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 31 2024, 09:00 IST
Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Check out which smartphone to consider under Rs.25000
Check out the detailed specs comparison between Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G. (Vivo)

Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Realme 13 series recently made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market which faces direct competition with leading smartphone brands such as Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and others. The new series includes two smartphone variants: Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G. To get a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between Realme 13+ 5G and Vivo T3 Pro 5G which are both priced under Rs.25000. Know which smartphone offers more and could be a great option for your upgrade. 

Also read: Realme 13 vs Realme 12

More about Realme 13 Plus 5G
Realme 13 Plus 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
  • OLED
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Design and display: 

Realme 13+ 5G features a dual-tone rear panel design with a circular camera module. The company claims that it retains an “ultra slim” design as it has a 7.6mm thickness. On the other hand, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a vegan leather back panel that makes the smartphone look premium in the mid-range smartphone market. Realme offers an IP65 Dust and Water Resistance rating, whereas Vivo offers an IP64 rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Realme 13+ 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED Esports display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. It also offers up to 1200Hz instantaneous sampling rate. On the other hand, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G

Camera

For photography, the Realme 13+ 5G comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS support and a 2MP secondary camera. Whereas, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a  50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.


Performance and battery:

In terms of performance, the Realme 13+ 5G is powered by Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G Chipset fabricated with 4nm Process and paired with Arm Mali-G615 GPU. Whereas, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. On the other hand, Realme is offering up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which may offer improved performance. 

Also read: iQOO Z9s with 50MP Camera, 5500mAh battery goes on sale on August 29 in India: Check price, specs

For lasting battery life, the Realme 13+ 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. Whereas Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that also supports 80W charging speed. 


Price:

The Realme 13+ 5G comes with a starting price of Rs.22999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a slightly higher price and it starts at Rs..24999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 09:00 IST
Tags:
