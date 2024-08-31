Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Know which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000

Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Realme 13 series recently made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market which faces direct competition with leading smartphone brands such as Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and others. The new series includes two smartphone variants: Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G. To get a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between Realme 13+ 5G and Vivo T3 Pro 5G which are both priced under Rs.25000. Know which smartphone offers more and could be a great option for your upgrade.

Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Design and display:

Realme 13+ 5G features a dual-tone rear panel design with a circular camera module. The company claims that it retains an “ultra slim” design as it has a 7.6mm thickness. On the other hand, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a vegan leather back panel that makes the smartphone look premium in the mid-range smartphone market. Realme offers an IP65 Dust and Water Resistance rating, whereas Vivo offers an IP64 rating.

For display, the Realme 13+ 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED Esports display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. It also offers up to 1200Hz instantaneous sampling rate. On the other hand, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Camera:

For photography, the Realme 13+ 5G comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS support and a 2MP secondary camera. Whereas, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.



Performance and battery:

In terms of performance, the Realme 13+ 5G is powered by Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G Chipset fabricated with 4nm Process and paired with Arm Mali-G615 GPU. Whereas, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. On the other hand, Realme is offering up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which may offer improved performance.

For lasting battery life, the Realme 13+ 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. Whereas Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that also supports 80W charging speed.



Price:

The Realme 13+ 5G comes with a starting price of Rs.22999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a slightly higher price and it starts at Rs..24999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

