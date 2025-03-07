Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details

Realme's upcoming 14 5G is generating buzz with leaked details on its configurations, color options, and features. Here’s what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 07 2025, 11:06 IST
Realme 14 5G colour options
Realme 14 5G's configurations, colour variants, and key specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch. (Flipkart)

Realme is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Realme 14 5G soon, with leaks revealing key specifications and color variants. The phone has already made an appearance at the UAE's TDRA certification, where it was associated with the RMX5070 model number. Interestingly, the same model number has been linked to the upcoming Realme P3 5G, suggesting that both devices could be similar, with minor differences. Now, fresh details from MySmartPrice have shed light on the configurations and available color options for the global version of the Realme 14 5G.

Realme 14 5G: Colour Varinets and Configurations (Leaked)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Realme 14 5G will launch in two memory variants: 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM, both paired with 256GB of storage. It will be available in three color options: Pink, Silver, and Titanium. These configurations align with what has been spotted in previous certifications and benchmark listings.

Realme 14 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The device is expected to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, with the 12GB RAM variant running Android 15. The Realme 14 5G will house a 6,000mAh battery capable of 45W fast charging, ensuring extended battery life for daily tasks. The phone will likely sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing an enhanced viewing experience. For photography, it could include a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Rumours suggest that the Realme 14 5G may be a rebranded version of the Realme Neo 7x 5G, sharing a similar RMX5071 model number. However, its final design and features may differ slightly. While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, the Realme 14 5G is expected to debut later this month. In India, it is likely to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, positioning it between the Realme 14x and 14 Pro Lite 5G.

In other developments, the company recently launched a new 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G in India. This model introduces a unique back panel that changes color when exposed to temperatures below 16°C, transitioning from pearl white to blue. It also features a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera for enhanced zoom and low-light photography.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 11:06 IST
