Realme 14 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, VC liquid cooling system launched: Check feature, price and more

Realme 14 5G has launched with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, 6,000mAh battery, 45W charging, gaming enhancements, and a 50MP camera in select global markets.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 16:09 IST
5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more
Realme 14 5G
1/5 OnePlus 13: The newly launched OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is already known for providing fast charging technology and OnePlus 13 is no exception. It only provides up to 40 minutes of charging time, which is quite impressive in comparison to competitors such as Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, and others.  (OnePlus)
Realme 14 5G
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another fastest-charging smartphone to consider is the Realme GT 7 Pro which is backed by a 5800mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone takes about 30 minutes to fully charge and it also provides a long battery life of 12 to 14 hours.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Realme 14 5G
3/5 iQOO 13: It is another flagship series smartphone with some eye-catching features, but is it also known for fast charging technology. The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, making it an ideal smartphone if you are looking for a device that has a lesser charging time. iQOO 13 also takes about 25 to 30 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Amazon)
Realme 14 5G
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: This may be controversial, but Apple has improved its battery life and charging over the period. The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes about 30 minutes to charge 50% with a 20W charger. However, it supports up to 25W, therefore, it provides a promising charging time. (Apple Hub)
Realme 14 5G
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: This is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2024 which offers some great performance, AI features, and camera performance. However, it also excels in fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that supports a 125W charger. It takes about 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Flipkart)
Realme 14 5G
Realme 14 5G has debuted in select global markets with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and more. (Realme )

Realme has introduced its latest smartphone, the Realme 14 5G, in select global markets. The device runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth performance. It features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging and bypass charging, allowing users to charge their devices without interrupting gaming sessions. The Realme 14 5G also includes a dedicated GT Boost mode to enhance the gaming experience, offering up to 120fps for fluid gameplay. A 6,050mm² VC liquid cooling system helps keep the device cool during intense use.

Realme 14 5G: Price and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Realme 14 5G starts at THB 13,999 (approximately Rs. 35,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant in Thailand. The 12GB + 512GB option is available for THB 15,999 (around Rs. 40,400). The device is available for purchase via platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. Users can choose from three colour options: Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium, and Warrior Pink.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

Realme 14 5G: Specification and Features

The Realme 14 5G boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, providing a smooth visual experience. The peak brightness level can reach up to 2,000nits. On the rear, the phone features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by an additional sensor and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 on top, ensuring a modern user interface. In addition to the gaming performance improvements, the Realme 14 5G offers thermal management through its VC liquid cooling system, which aids in preventing overheating during prolonged gaming sessions. The phone's battery is designed to handle heavy usage, and its IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings provide dust and water resistance, making it durable in various environments.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 16:08 IST
