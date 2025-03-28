Realme 14 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, VC liquid cooling system launched: Check feature, price and more

Realme has introduced its latest smartphone, the Realme 14 5G, in select global markets. The device runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth performance. It features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging and bypass charging, allowing users to charge their devices without interrupting gaming sessions. The Realme 14 5G also includes a dedicated GT Boost mode to enhance the gaming experience, offering up to 120fps for fluid gameplay. A 6,050mm² VC liquid cooling system helps keep the device cool during intense use.

Realme 14 5G: Price and Availability

In terms of pricing, the Realme 14 5G starts at THB 13,999 (approximately Rs. 35,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant in Thailand. The 12GB + 512GB option is available for THB 15,999 (around Rs. 40,400). The device is available for purchase via platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. Users can choose from three colour options: Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium, and Warrior Pink.

Realme 14 5G: Specification and Features

The Realme 14 5G boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, providing a smooth visual experience. The peak brightness level can reach up to 2,000nits. On the rear, the phone features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by an additional sensor and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 on top, ensuring a modern user interface. In addition to the gaming performance improvements, the Realme 14 5G offers thermal management through its VC liquid cooling system, which aids in preventing overheating during prolonged gaming sessions. The phone's battery is designed to handle heavy usage, and its IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings provide dust and water resistance, making it durable in various environments.