Realme 14 Pro global launch set for December 19- Here’s everything you need to know

The Realme 14 Pro series has been in talks for the past few days as several new Realme models have been spotted in the global certification listing. Now, after weeks of speculations, the company has finally confirmed the existence of the Realme 14 Pro by revealing its global launch date which is set for December 19, 2024. While the India launch is unknown, it's confirmed to make its international debut on the given date as the successor to Realme 13 Pro. Apart from Realme 14 Pro, the company is also launching a budget smartphone, the Realme 14x on December 18. The company has also revealed several details about the upcoming launches, keeping the excitement for what's new coming.

Realme 14 Pro global launch date

Realme's Global account on microblogging platform X shared a post revealing the launch date for Realme 14 Pro. Based on the post, the Realme 14 Pro will be introduced to the global markets on December 19, 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark. While the company did not reveal the design of the smartphone, it said, “Design meets innovation”, therefore, Realme may showcase a whole new design for the Realme 14 Pro.

Are you ready, creative minds and innovation pioneers? Mark your calendars for December 19, 2024! We're packing our bags full of passion and ideas, ready to spark a design revolution in Copenhagen! #realme14ProSeries #DesignMeetsInnovation pic.twitter.com/ox3TiHJpzR — realme Global (@realmeglobal) December 16, 2024

A few months back, the Realme 13 Pro was also launched with a Monet-inspired design, showcasing a new glossy finish, a metal gold ring on the camera module and a curved design. Now, on December 19, Realme will reveal new details about the upcoming 14 Pro series.

The Realme 14 Pro series includes two models, a standard Realme 14 Pro and the Realme 14 Pro Plus. However, the launch of the Pro Plus has not been confirmed. However, the smartphone was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, as reported by 91Mobiles. The certification revealed that the Realme 14 Pro Plus will come with 80W fast charging support.

Another smartphone under the series is making its Indian debut which is the Realme 14x. The smartphone will be launched under Rs.15000 with some flagship features such as a 6000mAh battery, IP69 rating, and military-grade durability.

