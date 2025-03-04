Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G with HyperImage+ camera system and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset launched in India

Realme has launched its latest addition to the mid-range segment, the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G, in India. This device offers powerful features, such as the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a HyperImage+ camera system, and a 120Hz OLED display. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and includes NextAI technology for enhanced performance. The phone is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: Price and Availability

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G starts at ₹21,999 in India, with two storage options. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹21,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for ₹23,999. The phone offers no-cost EMI plans for up to nine months. It comes in Glass Purple and Glass Gold colors and can be bought through Flipkart, the Realme website, and other retail partners.

More about Realme 14 Pro Realme 14 Pro Pearl White

Pearl White 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Vivo T4x price and battery details tipped online ahead of official launch- Details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: Specifications and features

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. The display offers peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, it is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device also houses a large 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Also read: Infinix Note 50 and Note 50 Pro with MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset launched- All details

On the camera front, the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G offers a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front features a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB-C 2.0 port. The device also comes with an IP65 water resistance certification, making it resistant to dust and water.