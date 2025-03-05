Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant launched in India: Check price, features, availability and more

Realme has expanded its Realme 14 Pro Plus lineup in India by launching a 512GB storage variant. Initially unveiled in January, the Realme 14 Pro Plus was offered in configurations of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256 GB. The new variant introduces a significant boost in storage, catering to users who require more space for their data.

Realme 14 Pro Plus: 512GB Varinet Price and Availability

The new Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. With a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, buyers can purchase it for Rs. 34,999. The first sale for this variant will take place at 12 PM on March 6, available through Flipkart, Realme India's website, and offline stores.

The previous variants of the Realme 14 Pro+ are priced as follows: Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB version, and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB+256GB version. The 512GB model will be available in Pearl White and Suede Grey, while the earlier configurations can be purchased in three colours: Pearl White, Suede Grey, and Bikaner Purple.

Realme 14 Pro Plus: Specifications and Features

The Realme 14 Pro Plus features a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Realme UI 6, which is based on Android 14, and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

For photography, the Realme 14 Pro Plus offers a 32MP front camera and a versatile rear camera setup. The rear features a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Additional features of the device include LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, and IP68/69 water and dust resistance. The device also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.