Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.30000
Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4: Check out the detailed comparison to know if you should buy the latest Realme 14 Pro+ in place of last year’s OnePlus Nord 4.
Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4:Realme has recently launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Realme 14 series consisting of two models. While, the vanilla model showcases impressive features, the Realme 14 Pro+ is the model which has caught everyone's eye in terms of design, camera features, performance and other aspects. But, is as good as last year's OnePlus Nord 4 model which was also launched under Rs.30000? Well, to find out, we have curated a detailed comparison to know which mid-range smartphone could be a great choice.
Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4: Price
The Realme 14 Pro+ comes with a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 was launched last year with a starting price of Rs.29999 for the similar 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Therefore, both devices come with a similar price tag in India.
Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4: Design and display
The Realme 14 Pro+ has been popularised for its design as it becomes the world's first smartphone with colour colour-changing back panel when put in cold temperatures. With an attractive design, the smartphone is also quite durable with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, protecting the device from dust and water. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 also became popular as it brought the all-metal body back, allowing users to revisit the nostalgic era. However, it comes with IP65 water and dust resistance, making it less durable.
For display, the Realme 14 Pro+ features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2150nits of peak brightness. Therefore, Realme offers higher brightness nits.
Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4: Performance and battery
The Realme 14 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.
For battery, the Realme 14 Pro+ is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with a 5500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
Realme 14 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 4: Camera
In terms of camera, the Realme 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 features a dual camera setup that comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera.
