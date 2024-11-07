Realme 14 series is set to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, price and more

Realme is reportedly gearing up for the launch of its next flagship smartphone series in India. While earlier rumours suggested the company might bypass the Realme 14 series entirely, new information indicates the series will, in fact, arrive in January 2025. This follows speculation that Realme may have shifted its timeline for the much-anticipated series, which will succeed the Realme 13 series.

Realme 14 Series: Expected Launch Timeline

The Realme 14 series is likely to include the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ variants, replacing the Realme 13 lineup, which was introduced earlier this year. The series will likely target the same price range as its predecessor, starting at approximately Rs. 30,000. Although the exact date for the launch is still unconfirmed, a report from Smartprix suggests that the unveiling, originally planned for February 2025, has been brought forward to January.

The upcoming Realme 14 series will face stiff competition from other smartphone brands, such as Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 Pro and POCO X7 Pro, which are also expected to launch soon. With a price point similar to the Realme 13, the Realme 14 Pro and Pro+ will likely aim to continue the brand's success in the mid-range segment.

Realme 14 Series: Features and Upgrades (Expected)

As for the features, early reports point to significant improvements in the battery capacity compared to the Realme 13 series, which had a 5,200mAh battery. The Realme 14 series is also expected to run on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, and will likely sport a new camera design, moving away from the circular design seen on its predecessor.

While some earlier reports hinted at Realme skipping the 14 series due to cultural associations with the number 14 in China, those speculations have been downplayed. The launch of the Realme 14 series in India still appears to be on track, though further official announcements are awaited.