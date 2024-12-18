Realme 14X 5G launched in India with 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and more- All details

Realme has launched the 14X 5G in India, featuring a 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, IP69 resistance, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 18 2024, 17:53 IST
Realme 14X 5G
Realme 14X 5G is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. (Realme)

Realme has launched its latest budget-friendly offering in India - the Realme 14X 5G smartphone. The device is backed up by a 6,000 mAh battery and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has also earned the Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification, after passing the SGS Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test.

Realme 14X 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme 14X 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 1604x720 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Users can store up to 128GB of data, with the option to expand storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card. Additionally, the smartphone supports up to 10GB of dynamic RAM.

More about Realme 14x
Realme 14x
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The device supports dual SIM cards and operates on Android 15 with Realme UI 5.0. It is equipped with a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP front camera for selfies. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an ultra-linear bottom-ported speaker enhance its functionality. The smartphone also includes features like SonicWave Water Ejection, Rainwater Smart Touch, and IP69 dust and water resistance. 

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 14X 5G supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartphone's 6,000mAh battery supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme 14X 5G:: Price and Availability

The Realme 14X 5G is available in two variants: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB+128GB at Rs. 15,999. The device comes in Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red colour options. It is available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme's official website, and offline stores. Additionally, as part of the launch, customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on bank cards and an extended one-year warranty.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 17:53 IST
