Realme 14x battery size confirmed ahead of December 18 launch- All details

Realme recently revealed the launch date for its upcoming Realme 14x which is scheduled for December 18, 2024. Now, the company has started teasing the smartphone by teasing its unique features such as IP rating, battery, price segment, and more. Reportedly, the Realme 14x is confirmed to be priced under Rs,15000. Therefore, if you are looking for affordable smartphone options, then you might want to wait for the new Realme smartphone. But, before the launch, here's everything you need to know about Realme 14x.

Realme 14x confirmed specifications and features

Realme has been revealing several specifications and features of the upcoming Realme 14x smartphone. Now, the company has revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging. Realme also highlighted that it will charge to 100% in just 93 minutes and 50% in just 38 minutes, therefore, it claims to provide a full-day battery life with fast charging capabilities. Realme said, “This powerful combination ensures extended battery life, and fast charging capabilities, setting new standards in the smartphone industry.”

Alongside a massive battery, Realme 14x will also come with a Smart charging algorithm that will adjust the charging speed based on the environment and battery power level. Apart from battery features, Realme 14x will come with an IP69 rating, making it water and dust-resistant, similar to the latest flagship smartphones such as Realme GT 7 Pro. Surprisingly, the Realme 14x will be priced just under Rs.15000 with these flagship features. Additionally, it will come in three colour options, Red, Black and Yellow as per the Realme India website.

Now, we may have to wait for December 18 to confirm other features of Realme 14x such as processor, camera, display, and others. Reportedly, the smartphone was tipped to get a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display and it may come with 6GB and 8GB RAM considering the previous generation model, the Realme 12x.

