Realme C75 and C71 set to launch in India on March 25: Here’s what to expect

Realme is preparing to launch the C75 and C71 smartphones in India on March 25, bringing new features and configurations to its popular C-series lineup.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2025, 15:25 IST
Realme C75 and Realme C71
Realme C75 and C71 are set to launch in India on March 25 with new features. (Realme)

Realme is preparing to launch two new smartphones in its C-series lineup in India this month, with the Realme C75 and Realme C71 set to debut on March 25. This release follows the company's upcoming launch of the Realme P3 and P3 Ultra on March 19. The Realme C75, which debuted in Vietnam in November, features a 6,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset in its 4G version.

Realme C75, Realme C71: India Launch Date (leaked)

According to 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the Realme C75 5G India model will carry the model number RMX3943. It will be available in two configurations: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. Colour options for the device include Midnight Lily, Purple Blossom, and Lily White. This version of the C75 has been certified on Camera FV-5, revealing an f/1.8 aperture, a 28.4mm lens, and a maximum resolution of 1,440 x 1,080 pixels. The phone's RAM is expected to be around 7.45GB (equivalent to 8GB), and it may feature the Dimensity 6300 chipset, as seen on Geekbench.

Information on the Realme C71 is limited, but it is expected to follow the Realme C61, which launched in India in June 2024. The Realme C61 was priced at Rs. 7,699 for the base model. The Realme C75 5G, however, will replace the Realme C65 5G, which was introduced in April 2024 at a price of Rs. 10,499.

Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G: Specification and Features (Expected)

In addition to these upcoming launches, Realme is also set to unveil new models in its P3 series on March 19. The Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G will join the existing P3 Pro and P3x in the lineup.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, while the front camera will be 12MP. The device will also come with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W AI Bypass charging, and it will run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

The Realme P3 5G, the first smartphone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, will feature a similar 6,000mAh battery and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It will also offer an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 15:25 IST
