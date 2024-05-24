Realme GT 6T Vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone to buy around 30,000- Specs compared

The Realme GT 6T and Poco F6, both made their debut this week in the mid-range smartphone market with powerful processor and performance capabilities. Surprisingly both smartphones are built for heavy-duty and multitasking, offering some of the latest flagship features which may attract a huge audience. But the main question which may arise in the buyer's mind is, which smartphone is better? Realme GT 6T or Poco F6. Let's have an in-depth specifications and features comparison to get a better understanding.

Realme GT 6T Vs Poco F6: Comparison

Display: The Realme GT features a slightly bigger 6.78-inch display the Poco F6's 6.67-inch display. In terms of visuals, the Realme offers a 3D curved AMOLED display, whereas the Poco F6 offers a 1.5K AMOLED display. Both smartphones offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of brightness, GT 6T supports up to 1000nits peak brightness and 6000nits local brightness. On the other hand, the Poco F6 offers up to 2400nits peak brightness.



Camera: For photography, both smartphones feature a dual camera setup. However, the Realme GT 6T comes with a 50MP OIS SONY LYT 600 sensor and an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle sensor. Whereas, the Poco F6 offers a 50MP primary Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and EIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Realme features a 32MP selfie camera and Poco F6 features a 20MP front camera.

You may be interested in Realme GT 6T 512GB Fluid Silver

Fluid Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage POCO F6 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage POCO X6 Neo 256GB Martian Orange

Martian Orange 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage POCO C61 128GB Ethereal Blue

Ethereal Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage



Performance and storage:The Realme GT 6T is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. On the other hand, the Poco F6 is equipped with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB PDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Both smartphones offer a powerful chipset which can support on-device AI features.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Battery: The Realme GT 6T is backed by a 5500mAh battery capacity which comes with 120W SUPERVOOC charging support. The Poco F6 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 90W fast charging support.



Price: Realme GT 6T was launched at a starting price of Rs.30999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Poco F6 was announced with a starting price of Rs.29999 for the 8GB and 256GB storage variant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!