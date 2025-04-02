Realme GT 7 officially confirmed to launch this month with Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Realme is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the GT 7, this month, featuring MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400+ chipset. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 02 2025, 12:59 IST
Realme GT 7 will launch this month with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset and high-end features. (Weibo)

Realme has confirmed that it will launch its new flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7, later this month. The GT 7 will be among the first devices to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset, an upgraded version of the Dimensity 9400 that debuted last October. The Dimensity 9400+ will officially launch on April 11, offering improvements in performance and power efficiency.

Realme GT 7 to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400+

Realme's Vice President, Xu Qi, emphasised the importance of 3nm technology in enhancing the performance of next-generation smartphones. Built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400+ promises better thermal management and energy efficiency. The chip's CPU configuration includes one Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores at 3.30GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.4GHz, making it the highest-frequency mobile processor MediaTek has developed so far. Benchmark results show the chipset could score over 3 million points on AnTuTu, placing it among the top performers for Android devices.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect

Realme GT 7: Specification, Features and Price (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 will replace last year's GT 6, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The new device will make its debut in China this April, according to Realme's announcement.

Also read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

In addition to the powerful chipset, the Realme GT 7 is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The phone will also feature a 1.5K flat display capable of high refresh rates. Despite the larger battery, Realme has designed the GT 7 to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, improving its ergonomics and ease of use. While official pricing has not yet been confirmed, industry analysts anticipate that the Realme GT 7 will be priced at around 3,000 Yuan (roughly Rs. 35,325), consistent with the GT series' positioning in the market.

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

The Realme GT 7 will face stiff competition from other upcoming smartphones featuring the Dimensity 9400+, such as the Redmi K80 Ultra and OnePlus Ace 5s. Additionally, the Honor GT Pro, expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, will rival these devices in the flagship smartphone segment.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 12:59 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets