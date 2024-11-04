Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on November 26 in India: Here’s what to expect

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch today, November 4 in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Now, the company has finally announced the India launch date for its latest flagship smartphone. Over the past few weeks, Realme has been teasing the GT 7 Pro, revealing its design, AI features, performance specs, and more. Apart from revealing features, tipsters have also been on a journey to reveal the Realme GT 7 Pro specs, ahead of launch. Therefore, check out the Indian launch date for Realme GT 7 Pro along with expected upgrades and new features

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch date

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India on November 26, 2024, at 12 PM. This smartphone is expected to be launched in the premium segment market along with performance-centric features. The GT 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and the company's own NEXT AI, offering advanced AI features. The smartphone will offer AI features such as AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity and AI Game Super Resolution which claims to offer flagship performance.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will come with a new Mars Design which is built on multi-layer Anti-Glare technology. Realme said the the design is inspired by space exploration and it showcases texture reminiscent of Martian terrain.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is expected to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and it will likely support Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the GT 7 Pro is also expected to feature an Adreno 830 GPU paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

For photography, the Realme GT 7 Pro will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor and 3x optical zoom. The smartphone will likely come with a 6500mAh battery and 120W charging support.

