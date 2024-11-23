Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Know which flagship model you should buy

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: In coming weeks several flagship models are expected to launch including the Realme GT 7 Pro and the OnePlus 13. Both of these smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which claims to provide a massive performance boost. While the Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 26, the OnePlus 13 India launch is yet to be confirmed. Therefore, before making a purchase, you must know what the new generation flagship models have to offer. Check out the comparison between Realme GT 7 Pro and OnePlus 13 to know which is the great choice.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13:

Display: The Realme GT 7 Pro will likely come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6000nits peak brightness. The display will also come with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, a 2,600Hz touch sampling rate, and more. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 may feature a 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It will also come with a world-first Display Mate A++ rating.



Camera: The Realme GT 7 Pro will reportedly come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it will likely feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It may also feature a 32MP front-facing camera.



Performance: For performance, both Realme GT 7 Pro and OnePlus 13 are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. In India, both smartphones are expected to offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. However, the OnePlus 13 China variant offers 24GB RAM. Additionally, both devices may offer AI features and tools.



Battery: In India, the Realme GT 7 Pro will likely be backed by a 5800mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be equipped with a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.



Price: In China, the Realme GT 7 Pro was announced at a starting price of 3,699 Yuan ( approx Rs. 44,000). Whereas, the OnePlus 13 was launched at the price of 4,499 Yuan ( Rs.53,000). Therefore, the OnePlus 13 would be costlier than Realme GT 7 Pro.

