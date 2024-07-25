 Realme Narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in India on July 29: Design, features and more | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in India on July 29: Design, features and more

Realme is set to introduce its latest budget smartphone, the Narzo N61, in India on July 29th. The phone will feature a ArmorShell Protection, and an IP54 rating for dust and many more.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 07:30 IST
Realme Narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in India on July 29: Design, features and more
The Realme Narzo N61, featuring a light blue colour and glittery back panel, will be launched in India on July 29th. (Realme)

Realme has announced it will launch a new budget smartphone, the Realme Narzo N61, in India. The launch is set for July 29th at 12 PM, just a day before the Realme 13 Pro series is released. Along with the launch date, Realme has shared some details about the Narzo N61's design and features.

Also Read: Telegram fixes major security flaw discovered in Android app: Here's how you can stay safe

You may be interested in

28% OFF
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
  • Glass Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹17,998₹24,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Realme C61
  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹7,695₹8,999
Buy now
8% OFF
Realme GT 6T 256GB
  • Fluid Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998₹35,999
Buy now
26% OFF
Realme C65 5G 128GB
  • Feather Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,124₹14,999
Buy now

Realme Narzo N61 Design

The Realme Narzo N61 will be introduced in India on July 29th. It's not yet clear if there will be a special event or just an announcement. The teaser image shows that the Narzo N61 will come in a light blue color with a patterned back panel that has a glittery effect, giving it a stylish look. The phone also has flat edges and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: HMD Crest smartphone series launching in India on July 25: Here's everything you need to know

Realme Narzo N61: Features and Specifications

The Narzo N61 will come with ArmorShell Protection, which Realme says will keep the phone safe from tough conditions. It has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, indicating that it should be quite durable. Realme also promises updates for four years, but it's not clear if this includes security updates, Android upgrades, or both.

The phone will have an IP54 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust and water splashes. A special feature called Rainwater Smart Touch will keep the screen responsive even when wet. The Narzo N61 looks very similar to the recently launched Realme C61. Both phones share the same design, ArmorShell Protection, and IP54 rating. The Realme C61 is priced at Rs. 7,699 and is an entry-level phone. It seems likely that the Narzo N61 is a rebranded version of the C61 with possibly a few differences.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 goes on sale: Check prices and offers

Realme's Narzo N61 aims to provide a sturdy and stylish option in the budget smartphone market in India. The launch on July 29th will reveal more about its features and specifications. For now, the Narzo N61 looks like a good choice for those looking for a durable and attractive budget phone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 07:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone prices to reduce in india after union budget 2024? 5 questions answered ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale iphone 16 series launch likely in september: how apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem hmd crest smartphone series launching in india on july 25: here's everything you need to know iphone 16 design but cheaper than iphone 15: why apple iphone se 4 may be worth the wait iphone 16’s design, iphone 15’s camera and price lower than iphone 14: apple may win big from iphone se 4 iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more vivo v40 pro appears on geekbench and bluetooth sig ahead of india launch: here’s what to expect top android smartphones with the best battery life: oneplus 12r, vivo t3x 5g and others
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme Narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in India on July 29: Design, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets