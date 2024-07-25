Realme Narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in India on July 29: Design, features and more

Realme has announced it will launch a new budget smartphone, the Realme Narzo N61, in India. The launch is set for July 29th at 12 PM, just a day before the Realme 13 Pro series is released. Along with the launch date, Realme has shared some details about the Narzo N61's design and features.

Realme Narzo N61 Design

The Realme Narzo N61 will be introduced in India on July 29th. It's not yet clear if there will be a special event or just an announcement. The teaser image shows that the Narzo N61 will come in a light blue color with a patterned back panel that has a glittery effect, giving it a stylish look. The phone also has flat edges and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Realme Narzo N61: Features and Specifications

The Narzo N61 will come with ArmorShell Protection, which Realme says will keep the phone safe from tough conditions. It has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, indicating that it should be quite durable. Realme also promises updates for four years, but it's not clear if this includes security updates, Android upgrades, or both.

The phone will have an IP54 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust and water splashes. A special feature called Rainwater Smart Touch will keep the screen responsive even when wet. The Narzo N61 looks very similar to the recently launched Realme C61. Both phones share the same design, ArmorShell Protection, and IP54 rating. The Realme C61 is priced at Rs. 7,699 and is an entry-level phone. It seems likely that the Narzo N61 is a rebranded version of the C61 with possibly a few differences.

Realme's Narzo N61 aims to provide a sturdy and stylish option in the budget smartphone market in India. The launch on July 29th will reveal more about its features and specifications. For now, the Narzo N61 looks like a good choice for those looking for a durable and attractive budget phone.

