Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G set to officially launch on September 9 in India

Realme recently teased the design of its upcoming Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, and the company has revealed the launch date of the smartphone. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is set to hit the Indian markets on September 9 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and Realme's website. With only a few days left for the launch, the company has officially revealed some important details such as chipset and measurements about the upcoming smartphone.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G teaser details

The upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is likely to feature a motorsport-inspired design as showcased by the company in the promotional teaser. The teaser shows the smartphone in a black colour variant having a wide yellow stripe in the middle at the back panel. The teaser shows a squarish camera placement at the back of the smartphone merged with the yellow stripe. The smartphone is seen with three rear camera sensors. The teaser images shared by the company also suggest that the upcoming smartphone may feature a flat display alongside a punch-hole cutout for housing a selfie camera sensor. The teaser further reveals that the upcoming smartphone might have a power button and volume control placed on the right side.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G confirmed details

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone will carry a sleek appearance with 7.6 mm in thickness and have a weight of 185 grams. The smartphone will sport a 3.5 mm audio jack on the topmost side. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. As per the recent promotional image unveiled by Realme, the smartphone is going to feature an AnTuTu score of 7,50,000.

Apart from these, the company has not shared any other information regarding the features and specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone.

Leaked specifications of Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

As per the leaks reported by tech publication 91mobiles, the upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G might come in multiple memory storage variants. These may include 6GB paired with 128GB, 8GB paired with 128GB, 8GB paired with 256GB and 12GB paired with 256GB RAM memory storage options. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 50 MP primary camera alongside an electronic image stabilisation (EIS) facility and an 8MP front camera for clicking selfies. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come in green, yellow and purple colour variants.

