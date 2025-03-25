Realme Narzo 80 Pro key features and price revealed via Amazon listing; India launch imminent

Realme is preparing to introduce the new Narzo 80 Pro in India, with the phone's details now surfacing through an Amazon microsite. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the listing hints at an April release for this successor to the Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, making it the first phone in its segment to utilise this processor. The device is also reported to have an AnTuTu score of 7,83,000, indicating strong performance. The phone will target the budget segment, with the Amazon listing suggesting a price range under Rs. 20,000 for the base model. This aligns with the pricing of the previous Narzo 70 Pro, which was priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/256GB model.

You may be interested in 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 50 Speed Blue

Speed Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Realme Narzo 70 Ice Blue

Ice Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme Narzo 30 Racing Blue

Racing Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 50A Oxygen Green

Oxygen Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

Also read: Vivo T4 5G likely to launch in April: Specs, features, and more we know so far

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The phone is expected to offer smooth performance with no app switching delays or frame drops during gaming, according to the Amazon listing. The Narzo 80 Pro will feature a boxy frame with rounded edges and a quad-curved display, which marks a design update for the Narzo series.

Also read: Vivo Y300 Pro Plus key features and launch date tipped online: Check full details here

While additional details are limited, Realme has also filed for the BIS certification for a phone under the model number RMX5033, which is linked to the Narzo 80 Pro. This certification is required for phones launching in India and confirms that the device will soon be available in the market.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A26 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Check features, price and more

Realme Narzo 80 Series: Configurations (Expected)

According to the 91mobiles report, Realme Narzo 80 Pro will be offered in multiple memory configurations, including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. It is expected to be available in Speed Silver, Racing Green, and Nitro Orange colours. Other phones in the Narzo 80 lineup, such as the Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Ultra, are also anticipated. The Narzo 80x will likely come in memory options ranging from 6GB + 128GB to 8GB + 256GB, with colour choices including Sunlit Gold and Deep Ocean. Meanwhile, the Narzo 80 Ultra could feature an 8GB/128GB configuration and a White Gold colour variant, possibly becoming the first ‘Ultra' model in the series.