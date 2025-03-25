Realme Narzo 80 Pro key features and price revealed via Amazon listing; India launch imminent

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 80 Pro in India, with key details like its chipset, performance, and expected price range tipped through an Amazon listing ahead of launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 08:59 IST
Icon
Top 5 battery smartphones under Rs.15000: Realme Narzo 60x, POCO M4 Pro, Samsung F14, more
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
1/5 Realme Narzo 60x: The Realme smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The device gets charged 50% in just 29 minutes and it will provide a day-long functionality to users. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor for smooth operation. The smartphone's 4GB RAM version retails for Rs. 12999 and the 6GB version retails for Rs.14999. (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
2/5 Samsung F14: The smartphone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging. It is powered by an Octa-core Samsung Exynos 1330 for optimum performance. The smartphone features a 50 MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. The 4GB RAM version is priced at Rs. 12990 and the 6GB RAM is priced at Rs.13990. (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
3/5 iQOO Z6: The IQOO Z6 comes with 5000mAh Battery with 44W Flash Charging. It charges the devices 50 percent within just 27 minutes. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth performance. It features a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 14499, 6GB RAM is  priced at Rs. 15999 and  the 8GB RAM is priced at Rs.16,999. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Redmi 12: The smartphone features a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor for smooth performance. It features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The 4GB GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs.11999, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs.13499, and the 8GB RAM and  256GB storage is priced at Rs. 15499. (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
5/5 POCO M4 Pro: The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery with 33WMMT fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 Octa processor for fast performance. The POCO M4 Pro has a 64 MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variants are priced at Rs.14999 and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage are priced at Rs.16499, and lastly, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants are priced at Rs.12999.  (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
icon View all Images
Realme Narzo 80 Pro's key specifications, chipset and price have been teased via an Amazon listing. (Representative image) (Realme)

Realme is preparing to introduce the new Narzo 80 Pro in India, with the phone's details now surfacing through an Amazon microsite. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the listing hints at an April release for this successor to the Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, making it the first phone in its segment to utilise this processor. The device is also reported to have an AnTuTu score of 7,83,000, indicating strong performance. The phone will target the budget segment, with the Amazon listing suggesting a price range under Rs. 20,000 for the base model. This aligns with the pricing of the previous Narzo 70 Pro, which was priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/256GB model.

You may be interested in

15% OFF
Realme Narzo 50
  • Speed Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹10,999Original price:₹12,999
Buy now
Realme Narzo 70
  • Ice Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
Check details
Realme Narzo 30
  • Racing Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check details
15% OFF
Realme Narzo 50A
  • Oxygen Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹8,498Original price:₹9,999
Buy now

Also read: Vivo T4 5G likely to launch in April: Specs, features, and more we know so far

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The phone is expected to offer smooth performance with no app switching delays or frame drops during gaming, according to the Amazon listing. The Narzo 80 Pro will feature a boxy frame with rounded edges and a quad-curved display, which marks a design update for the Narzo series.

Also read: Vivo Y300 Pro Plus key features and launch date tipped online: Check full details here

While additional details are limited, Realme has also filed for the BIS certification for a phone under the model number RMX5033, which is linked to the Narzo 80 Pro. This certification is required for phones launching in India and confirms that the device will soon be available in the market.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A26 5G with 50MP camera launched in India: Check features, price and more

Realme Narzo 80 Series: Configurations (Expected)

According to the 91mobiles report, Realme Narzo 80 Pro will be offered in multiple memory configurations, including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. It is expected to be available in Speed Silver, Racing Green, and Nitro Orange colours. Other phones in the Narzo 80 lineup, such as the Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Ultra, are also anticipated. The Narzo 80x will likely come in memory options ranging from 6GB + 128GB to 8GB + 256GB, with colour choices including Sunlit Gold and Deep Ocean. Meanwhile, the Narzo 80 Ultra could feature an 8GB/128GB configuration and a White Gold colour variant, possibly becoming the first ‘Ultra' model in the series.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 08:58 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Realme Narzo 80 Pro key features and price revealed via Amazon listing; India launch imminent
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

God of War

New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year
GTA 6

GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive
Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here’s how to claim free title
GTA Online weekly update

GTA Online weekly update: Double rewards, exclusive discounts, and thrilling challenges await players
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets