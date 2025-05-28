Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect
Realme Neo 7 is set to launch in China on May 27, with its battery, display and other key details having been revealed ahead of launch.
Realme is preparing to launch its Neo 7 Turbo smartphone in China on May 29. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared key information about the device's display, battery, and other features. This model will build on the base Neo 7, which debuted in December 2024, with several enhancements.
Realme Neo 7: Display and Battery Details (Revealed)
According to an official post on Weibo, the Realme Neo 7 Turbo will come with a large 7,200mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging support.. This marks an improvement over the base Neo 7's 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging. Realme also confirmed that the new phone will use a BOE Q10 flat screen, featuring a narrow bezel of 1.3mm and a refresh rate that can reach up to 144Hz. The display will offer a pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming rate of 4,608Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,800 nits. A well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, added that the display size will be 6.8 inches.
In addition to the display and battery, the Realme Neo 7 Turbo will carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The phone will include dual stereo speakers and support for the Sky Communication System 2.0 to enhance connectivity and sound output.
The Realme Neo 7 Turbo will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It will be available in several RAM and storage options: 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB storage. The rear camera setup consists of two lenses. The phone will launch in Transparent Black and Transparent Grey colour options.
The Realme Neo 7 model offers a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, a dual rear camera with a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP front camera, and a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Neo 7 Turbo aims to upgrade many of these specifications for improved performance and user experience.
