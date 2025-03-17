Realme P3 5G key features, price and other details officially teased ahead of March 19 launch - Details
Realme is all set to launch the P3 5G on March 19. Here’s everything you need to know about its price, specs, and early sale offers.
Realme is preparing to launch its new P series device, the Realme P3 5G, in India on March 19. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed key details regarding the phone's pricing, available offers, and its standout specifications. The Realme P3 5G is set to be priced competitively, with the base model available under Rs. 20,000, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Realme P1 5G.
Realme P3 5G: Pricing and Offers
In terms of pricing, the Realme P3 5G will be available in three configurations: the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 16,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 17,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at Rs. 19,999. With bank offers, customers can grab the device at an effective starting price of Rs. 14,999. The phone will be offered in three colour options: Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver.
You may be interested in
Also read: Samsung may include new shade for Galaxy S25 Ultra- Know what's coming
mobile to buy?
The Realme P3 5G will go on sale starting March 19, with an early bird sale from 6 pm to 10 pm IST. The handset will be available through Realme's official website, Flipkart, and various retail outlets. Early buyers can avail of special offers such as the Buds Air 5 for Rs. 1,499 and the Buds Wireless 5 ANC for Rs. 1,599. Additionally, customers can benefit from an extra Rs. 500 exchange bonus and 50 percent off on Realme Care Plus.
Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra new details surface online, charging spec gather eyeballs
Realme P3 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Realme P3 5G will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness, and a 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, making it a solid choice for display quality. Under the hood, the device is expected to come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset and will offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This phone will also feature IP69-rated, which will provide it excellent protection against dust and water.
Also read: OPPO Find X8 Ultra camera features officially confirmed ahead of April launch- All details
Furthermore, the device will be powered by a large 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Realme has also teased gaming enhancements, with features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control, along with an aerospace-grade VC cooling system for efficient thermal management during intense gaming sessions.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71742207818387